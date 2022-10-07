ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Don Lemon Signs Off For Final Time On Primetime CNN Show

On Friday (October 7), Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime CNN show Don Lemon Tonight for the final time in preparation for a switch to a new time slot on the network. The 56-year-old reflected on his last eight years in primetime news, giving an emotional speech during the show's final episode.
BET

LeToya Luckett Reveals How She Encourages Parents With LGBTQ Children To 'Lead With Love'

LeToya Luckett continues to elevate her career from being one of the original members of Destiny's Child to building a library of acting credits to her name. After finding success in the music world with her platinum album LeToya, her second number-one album Lady Love, spawning classic records like “Torn,” “Regret,” She Don’t,” and a slew of others, the 41-year-old has found success as an actress.
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'

Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
themindsjournal.com

There’s Always Some Truth Behind Just Kidding

There’s always some truth behind “just kidding”, knowledge behind “I don’t know”, emotions behind “I don’t care”, and pain behind “it’s okay”. Why do we lose our value when we start to love them deeply?. Why Are You...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Odyssey

The Power of Faith

As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.
Daily Mail

Astrologer warns Monday's 'pink' full moon will lead to spilled secrets, emotional outbursts and shattered relationships - as she reveals exactly what it means for YOUR star sign

Emotional outbursts and spilled secrets are expected to se the tone for the next few weeks, according to a leading astrologer, who says October's 'pink' full moon will compel people to 'act before they think'. Speaking to FEMAIL, intuitive astrologer Rose Smith explained Monday's full moon in Aries is expected...
TVLine

La Brea Recap: Three's Company — Plus, Who Is Keeping a Secret?

This week on NBC’s La Brea, happy (sometimes-awkward) reunions were in good supply, all as someone in the clearing was revealed to be keeping a very big, tall, shiny, glass-and-steel secret. Watching the promo at the end of last week’s episode, I was a bit shocked to see 1) that Gavin would reunite with Eve so quickly, and 2) NBC go ahead and spoil that big moment. Surely someone else out there thought there’d be at least a week or two or near misses and such, as Gavin, Eve and Levi were held prisoner by the Exiles. But nope, Gavin was barely...
BGR.com

A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix

Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
BET

You Can Always Count on Your Bruh

When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET. Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
BET

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says Being President Is 'Off The Table'

Superstar wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has dashed the hopes of some Americans after announcing that it’s a wrap on him ever being in the White House. During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning on October 7, Johnson plainly stated that becoming an American president was “off the table.” He made the statement after host Tracy Smith asked if he was still considering the position.
