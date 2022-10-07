ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Clayton News Daily

20+ Deals That Rival Amazon Early Access

In case you haven’t turned the TV on or been targeted by ads on Facebook lately, Amazon, Target and Walmart essentially got together and decided Black Friday is now a multi-month thing that starts in October. Not really, but it sure seems like it. Walmart’s Black Friday deals began...
INTERNET
Clayton News Daily

What Is the Daily Sentiment Index (DSI)? How Is It Computed?

Every investor wishes for a crystal ball so they can see where the markets are headed. But while one hasn’t been invented (yet), there are ways traders can predict market movements by gauging market sentiment. After all, so much of the investing world is driven not by data but rather by emotion and expectations.
MARKETS
Clayton News Daily

Nvidia Stock Slides, Leading Chipmakers Lower, As Biden's China Export Curbs Bite

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report lead chip stocks lower Tuesday amid a spate of analyst downgrades and broader sector repricing following last week's move by the Biden administration to restrict tech exports to China. A warning on near-term revenue growth from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Atm Cards#A Visa#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Citi#Mastercard#American Express#Atm
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Alleges Fishy Business Over Trademarked Trout

Patagonia is taking Walmart to court over the design of one of its shirts. The outdoor retailer, never shy about publicly protecting its trademarked logo, has sued the retail giant and one of its apparel suppliers for claims including trademark infringement, copyright infringement and unfair competition. Patagonia’s complaint filed in a California district court names both Walmart and New York-based lifestyle apparel brand Robin Ruth USA as defendants. Robin Ruth has produced and sold apparel bearing what Patagonia calls “nearly identical” copies of its P-6 Trout logo and artwork, replacing the “Patagonia” trademark with the word “Montana.” Walmart has purchased and...
BUSINESS
Clayton News Daily

Three Stocks That Can Thrive in a Recession: Morningstar

Many economists say a recession is likely by the end of this year. So which stocks can do well during a downturn?. Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski offers some guidelines. “First, recession-proof companies typically provide goods and services that consumers will continue to pay for no matter what's going on...
STOCKS

