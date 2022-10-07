ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indians pitch in to clean up football field

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edDwM_0iQTZvba00

VENICE – By the time Hurricane Ian was done with Southwest Florida, Powell-Davis Stadium was little more than a mess.

The stadium sustained significant damage in last week’s category-4 hurricane that has rendered it unplayable for the indefinite future.

This past Wednesday, the Venice High community came together to speed up the road to recovery, meeting for an organized cleanup that began at 9 a.m.

Venice High students, including dozens of football players, coaches and administrators, teamed up with gloves, garbage bags, and even some power tools as they spent the morning ridding the field of debris and safety hazards.

“I just wanted to help the cause,” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “I know it’s a lot of work for a lot of people. I’m real impressed with our whole community.

“It’s impressive how quickly everyone has gotten everything back up. I know a lot of us lost power and we’re already getting power back. It’s all come together really quick. It’s just impressive how this community has handled it.”

It wasn’t just football players and coaches who came out to help tidy up the football field.

Administrators, including athletic director Pete Dombroski and principal Zoltan Kerestely, assisted in the efforts, along with other administrators and coaches of other sports such as volleyball coaches Brian Wheatley and Dani Durham and wrestling coach Pat Ryan.

Several Venice High students who don’t play football joined in, as well. In under an hour, the group filled a commercial dumpster with debris – soon starting an additional nearby pile of trash.

“We’re one athletic program. It’s not even a decision (to come help),” Wheatley said. “I personally think once we make sure everyone is safe, if kids can play sports, they need to get out.

“It’s a good way to bring communities together, especially this community that is a one high school town.”

At first glance, the obvious damage to Powell-Davis Stadium spells trouble for hosting home games.

The loose debris – such as shingles, insulation and pieces of nearby buildings – was quickly collected by helping hands this past week, but some of the damage couldn’t be immediately fixed.

“It’s a little messed up, but we’ll be back,” Venice senior defensive end Damon Wilson II said of the stadium. “It definitely could be worse, with other people pushed back to January.

“We need to encourage everyone in the community to get back as fast as possible. I was never really worried about football not happening. I knew it would happen at some point, and it’s happening earlier than I thought.”

Shortly following Wednesday morning’s cleanup, an engineer hired by the Sarasota County School Board examined all county stadiums and determined the bleachers at Powell-Davis Stadium are unsafe at present.

That new issue, coupled with a snapped goal post in the west end zone, forced next Friday’s game to be moved from Venice to Sarasota High.

Dombroski said the bleachers and goal post will be further examined Monday.

In the meantime, Venice’s schedule will shift to the road.

Following next Friday’s game at Sarasota, the Indians will wrap up district play with a game at Riverview on Oct. 21 – taking the place of a previously scheduled matchup with Palmetto at Venice High.

Then, Venice will play its schedule as originally planned with a pair of home games against IMG Academy White and Clearwater Academy International, as long as its stadium can meet safety standards by that time.

“I was more worried about going back to school, but we’re going back Monday,” junior offensive lineman Matthew Peavley said. “I feel like we can get the field ready to play on.”

Mysuncoast.com

Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS News

Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
FLORIDA STATE
