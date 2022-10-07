Read full article on original website
This is Indiana’s favorite Halloween movie
It seems like there’s no more popular time to watch scary movies than October, and with so many types of horror flicks to choose from, it can be hard to nail down a favorite. Wishlisted looked at data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to find the most popular Halloween movie in each state. According […]
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?
I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
Funky Food Games Indiana Fall Festival Food Challenge Is Bone Dry [VIDEO]
M & M's melt in your mouth, not in your hand. We are all familiar with that slogan, right? Well, the same cannot be said for cotton candy. Believe me, I found out the hard way. Fall Festival Day #3. FuNkY FoOd GaMeS Puppy Chow Chow / Cotton Candy Stuff...
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Arkansas Castle for Sale Feels Like House of the Dragon Inspired
It's not every day you will see a castle in the Ozarks of Arkansas for sale but if you have $4, 600,000 stashed away you could be the proud owner of this stunning 5 bedroom, 5 baths 8,825 sq. ft. home with gorgeous views of the forested country mountainside. Dromborg...
Kentucky Brewery Hosting Wild Bat Fest with Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
October is finally here, and there is no better time of year to celebrate our favorite spooky animals, bats!. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually pollinators?. USDA.gov...
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
IN, KY and IL Residents Share Four Funny and Insight Words They Would Say to Their 14-Year-Old Selves
If only we could go back in time and make better decisions. If we could tell ourselves to turn right, instead of left. Or, choose him, instead of him. Focus on this, rather than that. Tell our younger selves to go for it, instead of holding back. We know that...
