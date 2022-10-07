ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WEHT/WTVW

This is Indiana’s favorite Halloween movie

It seems like there’s no more popular time to watch scary movies than October, and with so many types of horror flicks to choose from, it can be hard to nail down a favorite. Wishlisted looked at data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to find the most popular Halloween movie in each state. According […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State

The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?

I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
GREENFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
INDIANA STATE
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

KISS 106

