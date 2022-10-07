Read full article on original website
Related
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
voiceofalexandria.com
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
voiceofalexandria.com
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
voiceofalexandria.com
Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opt out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event
SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City looks to be a one-party affair. Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.
kiwaradio.com
Jury Awards $1 Million To Fired State Worker Who’s GOP Nominee For State Auditor
Polk County, Iowa — A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2-Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are both favorites to win.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
KCCI.com
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Comments / 1