Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous
You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois
Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
See One of the Most Secret Treehouses in Missouri You Can Stay At
If you do a search for places you can stay that are "secret", "peaceful" or "off-the-beaten path", there is one treehouse that gets mentioned in Missouri. It's one that you can really stay at, too. I had to do some real investigative work, but I finally found this peaceful treehouse...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
New Study Says Missouri Has One of Highest Smoking Rates in US
I want to be clear that I'm not judging. I just find it interesting that a new study says that Missouri has one of the highest smoking rates in America. Nice RX Health just shared these new numbers which show Missouri is a top 10 state for smokers with nearly 1 in 5 lighting it up at some point during the day. Notice that while Missouri is #9 in America for cigs, Iowa is way down the list at #22 and Illinois a distant #37.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard
The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Kentucky Moms Shares Unique & Delicious Twist on Fall Vegetable Soup (RECIPE)
Fall is here and with it comes the need for yummy comfort foods to keep our tummies happy and full. Here's a delicious soup recipe sure to keep you comfy and cozy. A HOSPITAL VISIT BRINGS FORTH A FAMILY FAVORITE RECIPE. Don't most yummy recipes usually include the amazing women...
Kentucky Haunted Attraction Voted One of the Freakiest in the United States
If you're looking for the scare of your life this Kentucky Haunted attraction was voted one of the freakiest in the United States and it's three attractions in one!. This is the perfect way to get totally freaked out and live to tell about it. Wicked World Scaregrounds is located in Lexington, Kentucky (Nicholasville to be exact).
Have You Tried These Legendary Foods Invented in Illinois?
Let's face it, Illinois has got a bad rap on a lot of things, but there is something to love about Illinois. The food that was created in the state. I had no idea when I moved here from the east coast what a horseshoe or a Chicago-Style hot dog was. And what the heck is a deep-dish pizza? However, I soon found out what all these delicious meals were and why they were so popular in Illinois. It's because they were all created in the state.
