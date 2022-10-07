ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WOMI Owensboro

Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous

You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois

Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
WOMI Owensboro

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WESTFIELD, IN
WOMI Owensboro

New Study Says Missouri Has One of Highest Smoking Rates in US

I want to be clear that I'm not judging. I just find it interesting that a new study says that Missouri has one of the highest smoking rates in America. Nice RX Health just shared these new numbers which show Missouri is a top 10 state for smokers with nearly 1 in 5 lighting it up at some point during the day. Notice that while Missouri is #9 in America for cigs, Iowa is way down the list at #22 and Illinois a distant #37.
WOMI Owensboro

One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard

The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOMI Owensboro

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Have You Tried These Legendary Foods Invented in Illinois?

Let's face it, Illinois has got a bad rap on a lot of things, but there is something to love about Illinois. The food that was created in the state. I had no idea when I moved here from the east coast what a horseshoe or a Chicago-Style hot dog was. And what the heck is a deep-dish pizza? However, I soon found out what all these delicious meals were and why they were so popular in Illinois. It's because they were all created in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

