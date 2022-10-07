ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97ZOK

Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
MINNESOTA STATE
97ZOK

A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness

Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
97ZOK

A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois

What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
1520 The Ticket

2022 Best Minnesota Small Town is 90 Minutes from Rochester

We love our small towns! I think they're such great places to go for day trips, they always have such cute attractions and mom-and-pop shops. And a list of the 2022 best small towns to live in Minnesota was released earlier this year. The town that took the top spot is 90 minutes from Rochester, MN. Also, one of our neighboring towns ended up in the top 5!
MINNESOTA STATE
WCIA

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

