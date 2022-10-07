Read full article on original website
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
The magic of falling leaves and Illinois’ new unwelcome inhabitants
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter, discussed the start of the autumnal season and the hunting regulations in Manitoba. Later, Charlie highlighted the new unwelcome inhabitants in Illinois.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota
Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?
Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness
Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
2022 Best Minnesota Small Town is 90 Minutes from Rochester
We love our small towns! I think they're such great places to go for day trips, they always have such cute attractions and mom-and-pop shops. And a list of the 2022 best small towns to live in Minnesota was released earlier this year. The town that took the top spot is 90 minutes from Rochester, MN. Also, one of our neighboring towns ended up in the top 5!
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Drunk Illinois Man Lies and Gets INTO Jail to See Ex-Wife, They Arrested Him
Love will make you do crazy things...so will lots of alcohol and a pea sized brain. This Illinois man posed as his ex-wife's lawyer, and some how got into jail to "see his client," oh and he was drunk. NewsChannel20. Dateline, Taylorville, Illinois... James Lindsey came up with a brilliant...
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Shot Timing, Contagious Period
White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged the public to do so before a specific time - and that date is approaching. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Key Date to Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By Inches Closer, According to...
12-year-old Boy Shot by His Uncle in Minnesota Hunting Accident (Update)
Update: The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the boy has died from his injury. Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 12-year-old boy was shot by his uncle in an apparent hunting accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred around 8...
Run From a ‘Crazed Killer’ at Minnesota’s Top Halloween Attraction
One of the State's Best Haunted Houses Opens This Weekend in Southeast Minnesota. As the five-time winner of Minnesota Haunted House's Top Overall Attractions, the bar is always set high for the Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony, and it always over-delivers. Monster Bash Haunted House has a new theme...
