Charlotte, NC

Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Business Owner Kristal Bryant: K&J’s Elegant Pastries to Open in Hoover

Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the ‘killer?’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSMV

REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide

PELL CITY, Ala. (WSMV) - Officials released the autopsy report of Cassie Carli, a woman who went missing earlier this year. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office told WFLA on Monday.
PELL CITY, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

