Big Boi will be the post-game performer for the 81st annual Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic has announced this year’s post-game performer: Big Boi. The Dungeon Family rapper and one half of Outkast will take the field for the post-game concert after the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets face off at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The 81st Magic...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Now the News: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens second location, Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75M + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. It’s time to catch you up on the buzziest news in Birmingham, and this week is all about openings. Keep reading for more on Davenport’s Pizza Palace’s second location in Vestavia Hills, K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to Ross Bridge and more.
6 local pop-up markets this fall, including Woodlawn Street Market
Leaves are falling and the weather is cooling down — fall is officially here in The Magic City. To celebrate the days ahead, we suggest venturing to one of Birmingham’s unique local pop-up markets. Read on for our top six and why you’ll love them. 1. Woodlawn...
John Oliver puts Brookside PD, AL.com in spotlight during ‘Last Week Tonight’
John Oliver put Alabama back in the spotlight during his HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” this time even praising the work of this site’s journalists covering crime in the state. The HBO host spends the half-hour discussing crime reporting, focusing on the incentives driving the outlets that...
Business Owner Kristal Bryant: K&J’s Elegant Pastries to Open in Hoover
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
Think you can identify the ‘killer?’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
Comeback Town: You won’t believe what went on at downtown YMCA
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. The downtown Birmingham YMCA building is up for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued...
Get free candy + family-friendly fun at this local Trunk or Treat, Oct. 23
Halloween looms ahead, which means it’s time to score as much free candy as possible! Get ready to break out your costume and deck out your trunk with spooky spirit, here are five reasons to attend Asbury United Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 23. 1....
3 award-winning performers you won’t want to miss this fall—tickets available now
Get ready to be starstruck, Birmingham. Three award-winning performers are headed to the Alys Stephens Center this fall and you’ll want to be in attendance for these magical events. Read on to find out who’s coming and grab your tickets before they’re gone. 1. Rosanne Cash. If...
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
PELL CITY, Ala. (WSMV) - Officials released the autopsy report of Cassie Carli, a woman who went missing earlier this year. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office told WFLA on Monday.
7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23
Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
