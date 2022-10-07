ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Stewartville man sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife. Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., 53, was arrested the afternoon of September 11, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville. Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old man.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Maplewood man charged with selling drugs in fatal overdose in Rochester

A guy from Maplewood who is presently serving a five-year term for distributing drugs has been accused of supplying the substances that killed an Olmsted County lady last year. According to the charges submitted in Olmsted County District Court, Sean Alexander, 44, is accused of third-degree murder. He is also...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rollingstone, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Rollingstone, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man found competent in assault case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of assault against his parents and Rochester police was found competent to stand trial. Sean O’Grady, 23, was arrested in July after his parents called the Rochester Police Department for help with an altercation. According to Rochester police reports, O’Grady...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for 2018 gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over four years after police said he fired a gun in the air during an argument with a girlfriend, a Rochester man is sentenced to probation. James Comer Grant, 42, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police said Grant had an argument with his girlfriend just before 11:30 pm near the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SW. He was accused of firing a single shot into the air and investigators said they found a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene and a .40 caliber pistol in Grant’s home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Violent Crime
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

No injuries in Rochester head-on crash

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police say there were no injuries after a head-on vehicle collision Monday morning. The crashed happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebrook Dr. NW and Ripley Lane NW, near the Ridgeview Manor Park. Rochester Police say the airbags of both cars...
ROCHESTER, MN
drydenwire.com

Crash On HWY 53 Results In Death Of 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Man

BARRON COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash that closed HWY 53 for nearly two hours on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGLO News

Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation

NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
1520 The Ticket

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: Weekend Fire Part of Suspicious Pattern

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire that broke out near Oronoco Saturday night is the third abandoned structure in the area to be torched in the last two weeks. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says all three of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius, a pattern he calls “suspicious.” Saturday’s fire broke out in the 12,000 block of 44th Ave. Northwest in Oronoco Township shortly before 11 p.m.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
1520 The Ticket

Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy