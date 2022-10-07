Read full article on original website
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
Shooting Near Mayo Clinic Results in Sentence of Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to 5 years on probation for his conviction on charges stemming from a shooting in downtown Rochester four years ago. 42-year-old James Grant earlier entered guilty pleas to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and terroristic threats through...
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: Weekend Fire Part of Suspicious Pattern
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire that broke out near Oronoco Saturday night is the third abandoned structure in the area to be torched in the last two weeks. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says all three of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius, a pattern he calls “suspicious.” Saturday’s fire broke out in the 12,000 block of 44th Ave. Northwest in Oronoco Township shortly before 11 p.m.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
One Man Seriously Injured in Fillmore County Motorcycle Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash near Wykoff Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 16 when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail in Fillmore Township around 12:45 p.m.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
KIMT
Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Life Link Helicopter transports motorcycle rider after accident
James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Work continues on Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is continuing on a repaving project on Hwy. 14 through southeast Rochester. “They’ve got that first layer of pavement down and some temporary striping but you still see single lanes,” MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty said during an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today. “Probably towards the end of the month they should wrap up there.”
Why Rochester, MN is One of the Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating
Halloween is almost here! When you send your kids out for trick-or-treating, do you get a little nervous? It's understandable but don't worry, Rochester, Minnesota was actually named one of the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the entire country. I'm still working on getting my Halloween decorations out and getting...
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
