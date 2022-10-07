Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 55 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
Missing person John Skelton safely located; alert canceled
WOLFEBORO — John Skelton, 65, of Freedom, who was reported missing Thursday, has been safely located. State police issued a release Sunday afternoon canceling the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert.
Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty
The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
Yahoo!
Police: South Berwick woman, reported missing for 'several weeks,' found safe
Police posted to social media on Sept. 29 that Alison Parker, a South Berwick, had neither been seen nor heard from in "several weeks," adding that her family was "concerned for her welfare." On Monday morning, the South Berwick Police Department provided an update for the public, writing on Facebook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Missing teens found safe in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
laconiadailysun.com
Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday
TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m. Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
laconiadailysun.com
Sentencing in fatal OD death postponed to next week
The sentencing of Albert Lynch of Tilton, convicted of selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result, has been postponed. Lynch, 50, was due to be sentenced Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court, but the proceeding was rescheduled to next Wednesday, according to Deputy Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Epping woman
EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Sunday evening for a 61-year-old woman from Epping. Police said Priscilla Wotton, 61, was safely located. Wotton went on her daily walk and did not return home, according to her caregiver, who reported her missing to...
Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept
Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police catch 71 violations within three hours on I-93; 25 drivers going more than 90 mph
SALEM, N.H. — It was a busy morning for New Hampshire State troopers who cited 71 violations on Interstate 93 in just three hours. State police from the Special Enforcement and Mobile Enforcement unit set up in Salem. Cruisers and an aircraft clocked drivers. One person was driving over...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Reports Strange Fake Calls
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said people are getting odd phone calls from someone claiming to be from the office. It's not a scam call seeking money or gift cards. Instead, it's conversations that take a strange turn. The caller states that the office had served a subpoena on the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man training for ultramarathon rescued by Fish and Game officers on Mount Isolation Trail
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — An ultramarathoner is recovering after being rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers near Sargent's Purchase. The 24-year-old from Intervale hurt his hip during a training trail run on a 40-mile route Sunday, officials said. He began the run at 8:30 a.m., they said.
WMTW
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
WMUR.com
Car catches fire in Milton after driver walks away to call for tow truck
MILTON, N.H. — Some car troubles led to quite a scene in Milton during the Monday evening commute. Police tell News 9 a driver pulled over on Route 125, but realized he didn't have his phone, so he walked home. After making a call for a tow truck, he...
laconiadailysun.com
Sunday night fire on Gilford Ave. a close call, says fire official
LACONIA — A nighttime fire that damaged the exterior of a Gilford Avenue home Sunday could have been devastating if the fire had burned unchecked for much longer, according to a fire department official. The fire was discovered shortly before 3:42 a.m. on Sunday when an occupant of the...
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
Comments / 2