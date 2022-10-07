ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 55 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Missing teens found safe in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
NORTHFIELD, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
EPPING, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday

TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m. Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
laconiadailysun.com

Sentencing in fatal OD death postponed to next week

The sentencing of Albert Lynch of Tilton, convicted of selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result, has been postponed. Lynch, 50, was due to be sentenced Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court, but the proceeding was rescheduled to next Wednesday, according to Deputy Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier.
TILTON, NH
Q106.5

Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept

Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
PORTLAND, ME
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
WMTW

Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
PORTLAND, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Sunday night fire on Gilford Ave. a close call, says fire official

LACONIA — A nighttime fire that damaged the exterior of a Gilford Avenue home Sunday could have been devastating if the fire had burned unchecked for much longer, according to a fire department official. The fire was discovered shortly before 3:42 a.m. on Sunday when an occupant of the...
LACONIA, NH
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH

