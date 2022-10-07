Pre-market trading saw declines of more than 1% for the S&P 500. Non-farm payrolls in the United States for September came in higher than forecast. When the September non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was made public, the price of bitcoin dropped by more than 4 percent. The unemployment rate in the United States dropped to 3.5% in September, lower than the forecasted 3.7%. In addition, the likelihood of a rate rise by the Federal Reserve of 75 basis points in November has increased to above 80%, from 75% before.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO