blockworks.co
Marathon Reveals $80M in Total Exposure to Bankrupt Crypto Mining Data Firm
Compute North, which filed for Chapter 11 in late September, has as much as $500 million in outstanding payments to at least 200 creditors. Marathon Digital Holdings has more than $80 million hanging in the balance of the recent bankruptcy of mining data firm Compute North, the bitcoin miner said Thursday.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack
Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
cryptonewsz.com
Lido Finance Expands onto L2 Solutions with wstETH Farms on KyberSwap
Lido Finance [LDO], the top Ethereum [ETH] stake platform, announced the debut of Ethereum, holding on layer2 scaling alternatives with token bridging to Arbitrum One plus Optimism on KyberSwap in a sequence of posts on Twitter on October 6th, 2022. Each stETH token represents one ether (ETH) token staked on the Ethereum network, indicating that in exchange for rewards, it focuses on network security.
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Largely Held by Whale Class for This Reason: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
POLITICO
How to sue an amorphous digital blob
The rise of crypto, Web3 and blockchain-driven organizations has raised some weird questions for American regulators in the past couple of years, including this one: How do you bring a legal action against something that’s supposed to be an amorphous digital blob?. We’re in the process of finding out....
US airport websites knocked offline by Russian-speaking hackers
Several U.S. airport websites were temporarily down on Monday morning following a cyberattack reportedly carried out by Russian-backed hacking group Killnet, according to news reports. The Atlanta and Los Angeles international airports were among 14 airport websites impacted by the attack, CNN reported. “ATL’s website (atl.com) is up and running...
ffnews.com
Bank of America and UK Fintech, Banked Ltd Expand Pay by Bank to Euro Currency Payments
A Bank of America innovative online payment solution, Pay by Bank, is now available for euro currency payments. Delivered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., this development follows the UK launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and allows customers of e-commerce companies to pay directly from their bank account. This expansion illustrates how Bank of America is focused on delivering relevant C2B tools to help give its clients a competitive edge.
kitco.com
Jervois officially opens the only primary cobalt mine in the U.S.
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The mine is commencing a commissioning phase during October, with equipment undergoing final completion testwork ahead of continuous...
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Market Fumbles Post U.S Unemployment Data Release
Pre-market trading saw declines of more than 1% for the S&P 500. Non-farm payrolls in the United States for September came in higher than forecast. When the September non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was made public, the price of bitcoin dropped by more than 4 percent. The unemployment rate in the United States dropped to 3.5% in September, lower than the forecasted 3.7%. In addition, the likelihood of a rate rise by the Federal Reserve of 75 basis points in November has increased to above 80%, from 75% before.
Facebook parent company Meta plans to cut back Bay Area office space
The company hopes these changes will create office spaces that are more "dynamic."
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
