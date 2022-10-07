The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Sonnia Crowder Schroeder is committed to continuing to learn and grow so that she can better serve her clients at Illume Wellness Center in Danville. She is a holistic mental health therapist, yoga instructor, nutritionist, and more. She says, “I want to treat the whole person and see lasting results for people.” She is committed to her career and has 2000+ hours of practical experience as a Licensed Certified Professional Counselor, a second bachelor’s degree in nutrition, Holistic Board Certification through the National Association of Nutrition Professionals, and is currently studying Bio-Energetic Synchronization Technique at the Morter Health Institute. She is so thankful for the influence of Dr. Sue Morter and says it is changing her life and the very way that she lives out her own days.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO