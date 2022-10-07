Read full article on original website
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Sonnia Schroeder: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Sonnia Crowder Schroeder is committed to continuing to learn and grow so that she can better serve her clients at Illume Wellness Center in Danville. She is a holistic mental health therapist, yoga instructor, nutritionist, and more. She says, “I want to treat the whole person and see lasting results for people.” She is committed to her career and has 2000+ hours of practical experience as a Licensed Certified Professional Counselor, a second bachelor’s degree in nutrition, Holistic Board Certification through the National Association of Nutrition Professionals, and is currently studying Bio-Energetic Synchronization Technique at the Morter Health Institute. She is so thankful for the influence of Dr. Sue Morter and says it is changing her life and the very way that she lives out her own days.
Chief Yates: Learning on the Fly is Not a Good Idea
Just about every day statewide, we are hearing reports about another municipality passing a resolution, or a State’s Attorney filing a lawsuit concerning the Safe-T Act. As Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates reminded us, the Safe-T Act actually began early in 2021. But previous requirements concerning training hours or...
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers
Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
Unit 4 parents continue to ask for change, not chaos, with proposed changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One local leader feels in order to see kids succeeding, achieving and feeling good about being in school, there needs to be a change. Minnie Pearson, the president of the NAACP Champaign branch, said she wants to be at the table when change happens. On Saturday, Champaign School District parents met […]
Mayor Defends Purchases of Delinquent Tax Properties
A member of the Vermilion County Board is asking why the City of Danville was allowed to purchase over 120 parcels of land before a delinquent tax auction. Jerry Hawker raised the question at Tuesday night’s county board meeting and talked with us afterwards…. {AUDIO: “I had a...
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
COLUMN: Fear and loathing in Charleston
The freckled, bespectacled man stared at me, the fluorescent lights on the ceiling reflecting off the round lenses of his glasses and shooting toward me like lasers. Dammit! He was on to me. Sliding my flask from my sleeve, I drained it, bourbon burning down into my belly. I swept the books and laptop off the table in front of me to create a distraction.
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Corporate county nursing home buyer wants to sell, asks to amend agreed-upon terms
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s largest nursing home may be up for sale for the second time in less than four years. The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home — now University Rehabilitation Center of C-U — purchased it from the county in 2019. The sale came with an agreement that […]
Street Talk: Repairs on Denmark, Trucks on Voorhees
The Danville City Council Public Works Committee has forwarded to the full council an amending of a construction and engineering services contract for the continued work on Denmark Road across Lake Vermilion. City Engineer Sam Cole says since things are taking longer than planned, this will keep the project staffed. As he told us last week, it’s still a matter of getting all the phone and internet service lines under the pavement located so services are not interrupted by guardrail and other work.
Airport manager quits after accusations of drinking and driving on runway
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting. Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her. She’s […]
Champaign Police Chief appoints new deputy chiefs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their […]
I want to eat at BakeLab everyday
Have you been to BakeLab? It’s fantastic. I stopped by last week and picked up a few things: a strawberry mascarpone croissant, an orange macadamia danish, and a hot dog croissant ($5.95 each). Eclectic, I know. Photo by Jessica Hammie. When I ordered, the person behind the counter said...
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed
The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Special Meeting of Vermilion Regional Airport Authority at 1 PM This Afternoon
A special meeting of the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Trustees is set for 1 PM this (Tuesday) afternoon. The Board has been in the news a lot lately with the October 1st 45 days with pay suspension of Airport Director Alex Gale; and the Board’s installation of Former Experimental Aircraft Association President Rod Hightower of St. Louis as Interim Airport Manager.
Coroner: Ilinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
