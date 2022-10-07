Read full article on original website
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Halted bridge inspection to continue in McLean County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday that a bridge inspection will begin on October 17 for US 431 over the Green River and Rough River in McLean County.
Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
Princeton Fire Department puts out brush fire
Out of Gibson County, Princeton Fire crews fight a brush fire on County Road 325. Over the weekend, officials say at least 60 hay bales caught on fire. We're told it took several crews to get the fire out, including some from Illinois, including Owensville and Mount Carmel. Crews say...
Owensboro Health loosens masking policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
Owensboro Health follows CDC masking guidelines
Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy to reflect the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Evansville Fire Crews respond to rekindled house fire
Evansville Fire Department crews were at the scene of a rekindled fire at a home along North Second Avenue early Tuesday morning. We're told the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night but was put out by crews in about an hour. EFD says the fire was reported...
Major pay raise and benefit increase approved for deputies in Vanderburgh County
A major increase to pay and benefits for deputy sheriffs in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, was approved on Tuesday. A news release says that the Vanderburgh County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract on Tuesday that raises salaries for deputies by 30% over the next four years. According to the release, the contract also increases longevity and retention benefits for deputies with the sheriff's office.
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
Road Closure on South Barker planned for 40 days starting Monday
A traffic alert for River City Drivers. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will close part of South Barker Avenue starting Monday, October 10th. The closure includes lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B Street and the intersection at Barker and Ray Becker Parkway. Officials say this is part...
Coroner on scene of Vanderburgh County crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner is at the scene of a wreck in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. The sheriff’s office is investigating the scene of the crash where at least one vehicle went off the road into an embankment. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is dead […]
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
McLean County EMS taking donations for 'Toys for Tots'
Officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are accepting donations for kids this Christmas. McLean County EMS says it's collecting toy donations for the "Toys For Tots" program, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to help families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents for kids.
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
New Deaconess Urgent Care officially open
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care West has officially opened. Officials say the new urgent care is located on West Franklin Street. According to a press release, the new facility is to provide convenient and immediate care options for those living and working on the west side of Evansville.
Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle. Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his...
Spencer County Court News – October 10, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Michele R. Nix; Ana C. Holmes; Kalvin E. Hall; Blakely C. Hayden; Amber N. Hicks; Michelle R. Sanders; Coleman S. Wardrip; Ana M. Sandoval; Amaya Edwards; Juan A. Huerta-Rojas; Derrick S. Young; Chelsea M. Harrison; Brittni R. Owen; Donna M. Wilkerson; Dakoda J. Beier; Dylan D. Maxwell; Michael S. Meador; Emilee-Kate Warren; Jill M. Kippenbrock; Reuben K. Wittman; Macs McClellan Brisson; Rebecca L. Elder; Greggery L. Wilhelm; Kristy N. Chaparro; Matthew C. Belviy; Matthew B. Dowell; Lori M. Smith; Dallas M. Howard; Mercedes Santos-Tellez; William T. Biggs; Alexander M. Augenstein; Joshua D. Gandy; Marina G. Vernon; Brittany E. Montezuma; Jorge Mustelier-Yero; Stephen W. Shore; Lindsey M. Weber.
