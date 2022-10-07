Type of Home: Efficiency Loft/Penthouse Microstudio. “Imagine if a tiny house and a one-bedroom apartment had a baby… that’s my apartment,” says Hannah Herman, “My home is the top floor apartment in a building of micro studios that was originally two separate units and the center stairwell was initially the whole building’s access to the roof deck. Due to late-in-project changes to Seattle housing regulations, what was once its own unit is now my bedroom, and I have my own private roof deck with amazing views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier! I love that the ceilings are so high; it goes a long way toward making 520 square feet feel a lot bigger. Plus, since I have an upper floor and landing at the top of the stairs, I can keep the window up there open all the time. This does wonders for passively cooling my home — super important when you have no AC!”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO