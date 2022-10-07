Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen Walters
southseattleemerald.com
Luther Hughes’ ‘A Shiver in the Leaves’ Explores Black Embodiment and Queer Desire
Luther Hughes, a born and raised South Seattle poet, released a collection of poetry, A Shiver in the Leaves, on Sept. 27. Set in South Seattle, where abundant green foliage is both a prevalent feature and a key element of Hughes’ experience, A Shiver in the Leaves is an exploration of queerness and Blackness in the midst of love and depression.
seattleite.com
Seattle’s Glass Festival, “Refract” Returns October 13-16
The 4th annual Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, returns to Seattle next week, October 13 -16. This four-day glass festival spans across dozens of locations across the greater Seattle area and will showcase more than 50 organizations and 70 participating artists. During Refract, glass art enthusiasts and newcomers will enjoy artist parties, exclusive open studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and intimate glassblowing demonstrations not offered at any other time.
seattlemet.com
Our 50 Favorite Things to Do In and Near Seattle
When it rains, when it snows, when it's sunny, and when everything else blows. How do we love Seattle? We'd count the ways, but then we'd be here forever. Instead consider this our anything-but-complete list of things we love to do in and around our fair city, from boredom-busters bound to please even the most cynical Seattleites to perennial favorites popular with tourists aplenty. Just don't let us hear you call it "Pike's Place," mkay?
southseattleemerald.com
The Final Day at the Viet-Wah Supermarket
(This article was originally published on the International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Some goodbyes are harder than others. For many, this one was heart-wrenching. On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, the Viet-Wah Supermarket, an anchor of Seattle’s Southeast Asian refugee and immigrant population for 41 years, closed...
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
5 things to know this weekend
SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke will linger over the Puget Sound area this weekend and into early next week, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Wildfire Smoke Alert that will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday for the Puget Sound region. Air quality is expected to be moderate, but could become unhealthy in some areas like Darrington and east King and Snohomish counties.
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
parentmap.com
St. Demetrios Greek Festival
A tradition since 1960, the St. Demetrios Greek Festival makes its return after two years, taking place October 7, 8 and 9, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. Traditional Greek food, music, dancing, and culture will be in abundance when the grounds of St. Demetrios Church, located at 2100 Boyer Avenue East, transform into a Greek paradise. Children's games and activities, as well and live music and Greek dance performances will be available all weekend. Admission is free! Visit our website for parking and shuttle information.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke. ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Places To See Fall Foliage In Seattle
Looking for places to see fall foliage in Seattle?. Although many Seattleites set off on hikes in one of our many nearby national or state parks to see fall foliage this time of year, not everyone is able or willing to do so. Luckily, you don’t have to leave the city at all to get some colorful photos for your Instagram. There are actually lots of places to see fall foliage in Seattle thanks in large part to our incredible city parks. So pack a picnic, grab your pumpkin spice latte and camera, and set out for a fall adventure that’s conveniently close to home.
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Seattle Now Has the Third-Highest Personal Income Level in the US While Houstonians’ Income Fell
Seattle is now the third-richest major U.S. city by household income, according to new data from the Census Bureau. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
A 520-Square-Foot Seattle Studio Has Lots of Efficient Storage and a Roof Deck with Mountain Views
Type of Home: Efficiency Loft/Penthouse Microstudio. “Imagine if a tiny house and a one-bedroom apartment had a baby… that’s my apartment,” says Hannah Herman, “My home is the top floor apartment in a building of micro studios that was originally two separate units and the center stairwell was initially the whole building’s access to the roof deck. Due to late-in-project changes to Seattle housing regulations, what was once its own unit is now my bedroom, and I have my own private roof deck with amazing views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier! I love that the ceilings are so high; it goes a long way toward making 520 square feet feel a lot bigger. Plus, since I have an upper floor and landing at the top of the stairs, I can keep the window up there open all the time. This does wonders for passively cooling my home — super important when you have no AC!”
Rabid bat found near Alki Beach
SEATTLE — A bat that was found in the parking lot belonging to a condominium complex near Seattle’s Alki Beach was determined to be rabid. The rabid bat was found at the Duwamish Head Condominiums located at 1140 Alki Ave. SW. Public Health — Seattle & King County...
KING-5
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
Gov. Inslee excuses Mariners fans from work to cheer on team
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has excused all Mariners fans from afternoon activities to cheer on the team during Friday’s playoff game. The order may not be official and Mariners fans should probably check with their bosses before leaving for the day. Fans can watch the Mariners on MarinersVision at...
