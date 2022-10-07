Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
M4Markets buys CySEC-regulated firm to operate in Cyprus
Seychelles-regulated brokerage firm M4Markets has acquired a Cyprus investment firm to provide a regulatory stamp for the company’s business under CySEC’s supervision. M4Markets and the group behind M4Markets, the Oryx Group, have acquired ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd, a legal company regulated by CySEC. Following the takeover, ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd will now be operating as the legal name of Harindale Ltd under the brand name M4Markets Europe.
financefeeds.com
Celsius Network explains how users can claim their money back
There is currently no deadline for the claims submission. Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has announced it expects to soon begin the claims process and shared a video with an overview of this phase of the restructuring process. The firm also published a FAQ (frequently asked questions) about the claims...
financefeeds.com
Plus500 reports weak financials for Q3, but YTD metrics remain robust
Israeli-based, but London-stock market listed Plus500 said it expects annual revenue and earnings to be ahead of analysts’ estimates even as trading levels normalised from record volumes in the third quarter. As reported by the fintech company in its financial statements submitted this afternoon to London Stock Exchange, the...
financefeeds.com
TraditionData launches Scandinavian data package including FX, interest rate derivatives, inflation
TraditionDATA has released a comprehensive Scandinavian data package in response to growing demand for its unique, modular data packages in the region. The full suite of Scandinavian data includes data on foreign exchange (FX), interest rate derivatives (IRD) and inflation. Available directly from TraditionDATA as well as on Refinitiv under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
FXOpen launches Weekly Market Wrap with Gary Thomson on Youtube
FXOpen has introduced a weekly video series with its Chief Operating Officer, Gary Thomson, released every Friday on the FX and CFD broker’s YouTube channel. The Weekly Market Wrap with Gary Thomson is an informative video series featuring a weekly look back at the global market movements impacting trading.
financefeeds.com
UK broker INFINOX adds 560 new stock CFDs
London-headquartered INFINOX is looking to diversify its suite of tradable assets by adding new CFDs on single stocks, which marks yet another stage of its decisive move into the surging arena. The global brokerage has added over 560 new stock CFDs available to all clients, both retail and institutional, to...
financefeeds.com
OECD to present Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework at G20 meeting
The CARF will look to ensure transparency with respect to crypto-asset transactions through automatically exchanging such information with the jurisdictions of residence of taxpayers on an annual basis, in a standardised manner similar to the CRS. The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) has responded to a G20 request to develop...
financefeeds.com
BNY Mellon officially launches its crypto custody service
BNY Mellon, which oversees about $47 trillion in assets, has set up a new unit dedicated to providing its clients with ‘an integrated service’ for digital assets, which would cover classic cryptocurrencies and could be extended to stablecoins. Upon launch, BNY customers will be able to store Bitcoin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Alpha FX’s offering revamp takes on group website
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) today launched a refresh of its website to offer improved usability and a new design. To avoid any doubt or confusion, the address of the company’s website has not changed. Apart from the modern look, the revamped website also provides...
financefeeds.com
“Phygital”? LuLu Exchange launches open banking solution in UAE
LuLu Financial Group has partnered with UAE-based platform bank Wio Bank to allow Wio Business customers to make account deposits through the LuLu network of branches. This marks the launch of LuLu Exchange’s open banking service – allowing it to embed banking services with its existing fintech capabilities – following the group’s efforts to diversify the scope of financial services provided by the company.
financefeeds.com
SGX reports record month for FX, derivative volumes
The Singapore Exchange (SGX), the country’s paramount exchange operator, has released its monthly volumes across its FX, derivatives and commodities segments for September 2022. SGX’s derivatives trading volume jumped to a record on the back of heightened activity in foreign exchange and commodity futures, as challenging macro conditions spurred...
financefeeds.com
Capital.com hires former IG executive Alessandro Capuano as Head of Europe
“I worked with him for many years and look forward to doing so again. With his extensive experience building teams and driving business across Europe, he will be instrumental to our global growth strategy and help us meet the exacting needs of our European client base”, said Peter Hetherington, CEO at Capital.com.
Pound falls after UK bank chief rules out extending help
The pound sank against the dollar after the governor of the Bank of England confirmed the bank will not extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets
financefeeds.com
Saxo announces interim CFO to address Mette Ingeman Pedersen’s resignation
Saxo Bank has appointed Mads Dorf Petersen as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as he steps in to fill the shoes of Mette Ingeman Pedersen, who is leaving the online trading and investment services provider. The new interim CFO joined the company in 2009 and held various leadership roles within...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful — and rich.
UK pension funds urged to review risk ahead of end of bond-buying on Friday – business live
Bond yields rise, pound on a rollercoaster ride; UK economy on brink of recession after shrinking in August
Comments / 0