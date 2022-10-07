Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
This is the Largest TCL Premium TV With Mini-LED
TCL today introduced a new 85-inch model to its class-leading 6-Series TV lineup. The new TV is not only the largest TCL 6-Series model, but it is also the largest mini-LED TV that TCL has ever offered. For the price of $1,999, the new TCL 85-inch Mini-LED 4K TV comes with many features, including Quantum Dot Display (QLED), HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty more. Here's all you need to know.
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which one should you buy?
Pixel 7 Pro makes its way to the market with a price undercutting its competition without compromises. It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel, the Google Tensor G2 SoC, and refinements to an already strong camera system —that now offers more features. This article takes the Pixel 7 Pro and pits it against Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra to see how the two devices line up in a head-to-head feature comparison, giving you an overview and assisting in making a purchase decision.
pocketnow.com
Get up to 50 percent savings on Satechi’s best accessories for your iPhone, Mac, and more
Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals will get you killer savings on some of Satechi’s best products, starting with the USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable, which is currently available for just $15 after picking up a 50 percent discount. This magnetic wireless charger is compatible with the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 and 12 lineups.
pocketnow.com
Early Prime Day deals will get you up to 30 percent savings on Mobvoi’s TicWatch models
We are getting ready for Amazon’s second Prime Day event, that’s guaranteed to arrive with tons of fantastic offers on some of the hottest products in the market. However, you don’t need to wait for Prime Day or even be a Prime member to take advantage of the latest deals available on Mobvoi’s TicWatch models, where you will find the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch and other great options with huge savings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pocketnow.com
Prime members can get a OnePlus 10 Pro for just $650
We have fantastic news for OnePlus fans and anyone looking to purchase a new Android smartphone, as OnePlus has decided to participate in Amazon’s latest sales event. As a result, the company is currently offering killer deals on its most potent and latest devices, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is now available for $750 after receiving a $120 discount.
pocketnow.com
Best Prime Day Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 6a, CASETiFY iPhone cases, and more
We have great news for everyone looking to score insane savings on a new smartphone and other great products, as you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at just $890 after the latest $310 discount. These savings are available thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day savings, which means that you will only be able to take advantage of these offers if you’re a Prime member.
pocketnow.com
Best Cases for the Google Pixel 7
Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro devices at the Made By Google Fall event on October 6. The new Pixel 7 is powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset, and comes with new and improved camera sensors, a slightly tweaked design with new color combinations, and enhanced displays. In this article, we collected some of our favorite and the best Google Pixel 7 cases we could find on Amazon from our trusted partners, and case makers. We included some of the best Pixel 7 cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, UAG, Spigen, Otterbox, and more.
pocketnow.com
Prime Day deals will let you save on the Hisense ULED Premium U7G QLED Series smart TV and more
This is it, ladies and gentlemen; Amazon’s Prime Day deals are here again. There are tons of deals to choose from, with savings available on smartphones, laptops, accessories for your devices, smart TVs, and more. First, however, we will take a special moment to mention the latest savings applied to Hisense TV models, starting with the Hisense ULED Premium U7G QLED Series, which now starts at $600 after receiving a 29 percent savings on its smallest version.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pocketnow.com
MediaTek launches Dimensity 1080 to take on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
MediaTek today announced the latest Dimensity 1080 chipset. With features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 RAM, a nice performance bump, and significantly upgraded camera features over its predecessor, the Dimensity 920, the chipset is ready to challenge Qualcomm's midrange offering, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. Here's everything you need to know about the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.
pocketnow.com
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: DON'T Do It! (video)
In smartphone design there's Apple and then there's everybody else, but I actually don't mean that in a good way. While Android manufacturers have mastered the art of new designs every year, Cupertino is like the automaker that holds on to it for two to three years, and yet what's interesting is how Apple gets away with it. You'd assume consumers would complain about the practice, but nope, it's really just us tech nerds. Apple's approach to build on the same design with new features has been kind of a staple, and yet, I think this is the first time this is not just an "S"-year.
Comments / 0