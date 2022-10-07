ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidepacksports.com

Multiple Injury Updates From Dave Doeren On Wolfpack Players

NC State head coach Dave Doeren provided several injury and player updates during his weekly press conference. “His shoulder is good. All the images were positive. It’s a rehab injury and that starts immediately. It’s a day-to-day thing. “Devin is super tough and he will grind. There isn’t...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

Grant Gibson: "They're Fast Up Front"

Check out what NC State center Grant Gibson had to say this week about tonight's matchup against Florida State. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. What were your emotions knowing that that was your last trip to Death Valley, with all your family connections?. It was cool...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

Recruits Sound Off On Wolfpack Win Over Florida State

NC State hosted numerous top prospects on Saturday night who witnessed the Wolfpack’s exciting 19-17 come-from-behind win over Florida State. Inside Pack Sports caught up with several of them to see what they thought of the Wolfpack and the gameday experience. 2026 Suwanee (GA) S Syr Hunter- “The game...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
insidepacksports.com

Christopher Dunn, Drake Thomas Honored By ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – NC State's football team had two student-athletes earn ACC Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. Kicker Christopher Dunn was named the ACC's Specialist of the Week, while linebacker Drake Thomas was tabbed the ACC's Linebacker of the Week after standout performances in NC State's 19-17 comeback win over Florida State on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
insidepacksports.com

Cory Durden: "It's A Big Game"

NC State defensive tackle Cory Durden discusses what the Pack must do to get back on track tonight against Florida State. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Playing your old team, did you get that out of the way last year? Did it feel more like a normal game this year?
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

Positive News For NC State on the Devin Leary Injury

NC State head coach Dave Doeren said today that the feedback on the Devin Leary injury has been good. “His shoulder is good,” Doeren said. “All the images were positive. It’s a rehab injury and that starts immediately. It’s a day-to-day thing. “Devin is super tough...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

BOX SCORE: NC State 19, Florida State 17

Here are the stats from NC State's 19-17 home win over Florida State. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2022 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy