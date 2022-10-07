Derry Girls Creator Lisa McGee on the Show's Third Season, Finding Comedy in Trauma, and Being a One-Woman Writers' Room

Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Netflix, an Uneven Psycho-Trauma Drama Starring Mila Kunis
Luckiest Girl Alive (now on Netflix) casts Mila Kunis in possibly her heaviest lead role yet, the protagonist of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel about a woman hounded by past traumas. The character is Ani Fanelli, who survived a brutal sexual assault and a school shooting as a teenager, and now finds her adult self torn between a projection of who she is and who she really is. It’s an undeniably powerful performance from Kunis, at the service of a film that struggles a bit to navigate tricky, complicated subject matter.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Midnight Club’ On Netflix, About A Group Of Dying Teens Vowing To Reach Out From The Other Side
Mike Flanagan has become Netflix’s go to producer for scary shows, but he’s managed to do it while writing well-crafted stories with layered characters. His latest, based on a ’90s young adult novel, is yet another entry in Flanagan’s ever-growing catalogue of quality horror series. THE...
Kanye West Calls Attacks on Lizzo’s Weight Loss ‘Demonic’ and Comparable to a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’
Kanye West’s definition of a friend is a little off-center. During his Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper used his “good friend” Lizzo as the driving point behind a critique on the body-positive movement, calling the championing of her weight “demonic” and – along with abortion, for some reason – comparable to a “genocide of the Black race.”
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’
William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
The True Story Behind Netflix's The Watcher
Ryan Murphy is bringing to life the terrifying true story of a couple who thought they bought their dream home in New Jersey Netflix is bringing to life another terrifying true crime story with its latest series The Watcher. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, the Ryan Murphy series follows a married couple who moves into their dream home in New Jersey and gets harassed by a stalker. Through a series of letters, the real-life Broaddus family was tormented by letters from a mysterious writer who called themselves The...
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG
Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again
The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
Kim Kardashian amuses fans after demonstrating how to place tissues in a box in ‘revolutionary’ tutorial
Kim Kardashian has sparked amusement and exasperation after showing fans how she transfers store-bought tissues into a beige tissue holder from her SKKN line of home accessories.The Kardashians star, 41, is launching her latest endeavour, a line of home accessories “sculpted from concrete,” on 6 October. Ahead of the launch, the reality star shared some of the ways the “functional pieces” can be used, with Kardashian explaining in a video shared to her Instagram that the $129 beige wastebasket is “obviously” needed because “you need a cute place to put your ugly trash”.In a separate video shared to the...
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis
Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery
There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
WILLOW Goes Metal On 'SNL,' Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
It was quite a memorable performance.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’: Some Fans Already Have a Bad ‘Gut Feeling’ About Season 11
Many fans of 'American Horror Story' are worried that season 11, titled 'NYC,' will turn out to be a disappointment.
Angela Lansbury, Legendary Broadway Performer and Murder She Wrote Star, Dies at Age 96
Angela Lansbury, the London-born actress who created memorably sinister characters in the Hollywood films Gaslight and The Manchurian Candidate, died on Tuesday, just five days short of her 97th birthday. In her later years, Lansbury went on to conquer the stages of Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, as well as star in a prime-time television series that ran for 12 seasons.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Detective Harry Ambrose Solves His Final Case
When detective miniseries The Sinner first premiered in 2017, the show was mostly a vehicle for Jessica Biel, whose role as a mysterious murderer earned her an Emmy nomination. The show was originally supposed to be a limited series, but it was subsequently renewed for three more seasons with Bill Pullman starring as Detective Harry Ambrose, a veteran investigator who is occasionally haunted by cases past. Now available on Netflix, the fourth and final season of the show features Pullman at his finest, grizzled and determined to find out what happened to a young woman who seemingly vanished into thin...
