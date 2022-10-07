Read full article on original website
Related
Seattle’s Most Coveted Street Has a Gorgeous $3.9 Million Home for Sale
If you love old houses, this Seattle home built in 1915 is gorgeous inside and out. Take a walk back in time with this beautiful home that's for sale in Seattle. One of my favorite websites on Facebook is "For Love Of Old Houses" and when I saw this beauty, I had to post about it.
thetacomaledger.com
It’s soup season in Tacoma
Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival
This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews. At the competition, 19 Washington beers won a medal, including seven gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
southsoundbiz.com
Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti
Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everout.com
The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. COMMUNITY.
SouthSoundTalk
Support South Sound’s Fantastic Women-Owned Businesses
Step out into the South Sound and discover a world of dining, shopping, entertainment, and so much more. Boasting incredible scenic views and a love for the Pacific Northwest, the South Sound truly has it all. In addition, the South Sound is booming with fantastic women-owned businesses. Learn a bit more and support South Sound’s astonishing women-owned businesses, bringing some of the best goods, food, and fashion straight to the sound.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
seattleite.com
Seattle’s Glass Festival, “Refract” Returns October 13-16
The 4th annual Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, returns to Seattle next week, October 13 -16. This four-day glass festival spans across dozens of locations across the greater Seattle area and will showcase more than 50 organizations and 70 participating artists. During Refract, glass art enthusiasts and newcomers will enjoy artist parties, exclusive open studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and intimate glassblowing demonstrations not offered at any other time.
RELATED PEOPLE
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
knkx.org
Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died
Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington
EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0