Seattle, WA

thetacomaledger.com

It’s soup season in Tacoma

Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival

This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews. At the competition, 19 Washington beers won a medal, including seven gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
DENVER, CO
southsoundbiz.com

Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti

Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
everout.com

The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. COMMUNITY.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Support South Sound’s Fantastic Women-Owned Businesses

Step out into the South Sound and discover a world of dining, shopping, entertainment, and so much more. Boasting incredible scenic views and a love for the Pacific Northwest, the South Sound truly has it all. In addition, the South Sound is booming with fantastic women-owned businesses. Learn a bit more and support South Sound’s astonishing women-owned businesses, bringing some of the best goods, food, and fashion straight to the sound.
STEILACOOM, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattleite.com

Seattle’s Glass Festival, “Refract” Returns October 13-16

The 4th annual Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, returns to Seattle next week, October 13 -16. This four-day glass festival spans across dozens of locations across the greater Seattle area and will showcase more than 50 organizations and 70 participating artists. During Refract, glass art enthusiasts and newcomers will enjoy artist parties, exclusive open studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and intimate glassblowing demonstrations not offered at any other time.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died

Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington

EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
