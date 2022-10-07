A man died after a Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul. Officers responded to the incident about 6:35 p.m. and found the man near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in Frogtown. Paramedics took him to the hospital, “where attempts were made to save his life,” but he did not survive, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.

