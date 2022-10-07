ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown

A man died after a Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul. Officers responded to the incident about 6:35 p.m. and found the man near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in Frogtown. Paramedics took him to the hospital, “where attempts were made to save his life,” but he did not survive, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Road rage shootings far too common in Georgia, statistics show

Police are investigating another deadly interstate shooting in the metro. A man was killed on Interstate 285 in Dekalb County. Crews had to shut down the road for two hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Traffic is flowing once again near the I-285 and I-675...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

