EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
FTSE 100 Falls By 7% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 6,949.63, 7% down since the last session’s close. Regarding FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.38% up from its 52-week low and 9.6% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.85% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:10 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1297, 0.8496% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.79% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 10 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,268.02, 8.46% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.42% up from its trailing 30 days...
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,270.62, 2.65% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.52% down from...
NYSE FANG Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,469.71, 2.52% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.21% down from its trailing 24 hours...
Nikkei 225 Over 5% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 26,601.73, 5.72% down since the last session’s close. Why is Nikkei 225 Index Going Down?. The Japanese stock market is very sensitive to world events and...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 4% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,648.80, 4.86% down since the last session’s close. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. When you buy an investment,...
Investcorp Credit Management BDC And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), Nuveen (JPC), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.17% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax jumping 9.17% to $17.80 on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
CarMax Stock Bearish Momentum With A 30% Drop In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) dropped by a staggering 30.56% in 30 days from $91.11 to $63.27 at 14:21 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.49% to $13,760.38, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. CarMax’s last close...
Annaly Capital Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.18% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Annaly Capital jumping 11.18% to $16.81 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.62% to $13,608.09, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Hecla Mining Stock Bullish By 27% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) jumped by a staggering 27.25% in 14 days from $3.45 to $4.39 at 15:40 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.32% to $13,649.20, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Hecla Mining’s...
Sypris Solutions Stock Bearish By 13% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) slid by a staggering 13.13% to $1.72 at 14:24 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,454.50, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
Apache Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 14 days from $32.12 to $41.16 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Apache’s...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 20.04% in 14 days from $5.09 to $6.11 at 20:24 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.8% to $10,652.40, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
America Movil Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and America Movil‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. America Movil’s last close was $16.33, 27.65% under its 52-week high of $22.57. The last session, NASDAQ ended with America Movil (AMOV) jumping 0.62% to $16.33. NASDAQ slid...
