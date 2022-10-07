Ruston Architects Brad Deal and Robert Brooks, working with the Louisiana Tech University School of Design architecture class, won a Merit Award and the Members Choice Award for their design of the Mosaic Art Cabin in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Louisiana 2022 Design Awards. The awards were given on October 7 during the awards presentation of the AIA Louisiana 2022 Conference on Architecture, which was held in Gulf Shores.

