Read full article on original website
Related
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana Tech selects second cohort for LSLAMP scholars
In its second year at Louisiana Tech University, eight students have been selected for the Louis Stokes Louisiana Alliance for Minority Participation (LS-LAMP) program. LSLAMP is a statewide program aimed at increasing the number and quality of minority students enrolling in and completing bachelor’s degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and going on to pursue graduate studies in STEM disciplines.
bizmagsb.com
LA Tech project wins award in AIA LA competition
Ruston Architects Brad Deal and Robert Brooks, working with the Louisiana Tech University School of Design architecture class, won a Merit Award and the Members Choice Award for their design of the Mosaic Art Cabin in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Louisiana 2022 Design Awards. The awards were given on October 7 during the awards presentation of the AIA Louisiana 2022 Conference on Architecture, which was held in Gulf Shores.
Comments / 0