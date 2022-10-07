ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, stream and injury report for Saturday

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Texas and Oklahoma will meet in the Red River Rivalry for the 118th time on Saturday.

It marks the first time the two teams enter the Cotton Bowl unranked since 2009. The Longhorns currently lead the all-time series 62-50-5, but the Sooners have gotten the better of Texas over the last decade.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to flip the script in the rivalry this season. Texas is considered the favorite to take home the golden hat this weekend by a little more than a touchdown according to most betting sites.

The Longhorns will finally have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back on the field, while the Sooners are likely to be without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Here’s a look at how to watch and stream the anticipated Texas-Oklahoma game this week, along with a brief injury report and key players to watch.

Broadcast information

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
  • Time: 11 a.m. CT
  • Location: Cotton Bowl Stadium (Dallas, TX)
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas at Oklahoma injury report

Texas:

N/A

Oklahoma:

  • Dillon Gabriel (QB)
  • Billy Bowman (S)
  • Eric Gray (RB)

Players to watch

Texas:

  • Bijan Robinson (RB)
  • Jaylan Ford (LB)
  • Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE)
  • D’Shawn Jamison (DB)
  • Xavier Worthy (WR)

Oklahoma:

  • Marvin Mims (WR)
  • Jovontae Barnes (RB)
  • Davis Beville (QB)
  • David Ugwoegbu (LB)
  • Reggie Grimes (DL)

Longhorns Wire staff predictions

  • Cami Griffin: Texas 41, Oklahoma 31
  • CJ Mumme: Texas 35, Oklahoma 31
  • Joey Hickey: Texas 36, Oklahoma 27
  • Patrick Conn: Texas 45, Oklahoma 31

