The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
Inc.com

How Social Media Can Be a Lead-Generation Powerhouse

Ella Jae Essentials' experimentation with Facebook ads for lead generation has led to "amazing" results. “Posting and hoping” was the first approach Ella Jae Essentials’ founder and CEO La’Asia Johnson tried when she began using social media. But after she began learning about how to use Facebook and Instagram ads for lead generation, the game quickly changed: Soon, the retailer’s ads were generating many times the original investment and helped build a strong, resilient ecommerce channel that helped the business thrive. See how she did it.
Inc.com

Apple's New iPhone Taps Into Our Single Biggest Fear

Gone are the days when minor camera updates, sleeker-looking user interfaces, and purple-finishes were enough to warrant a $1000 phone upgrade. Now, your new iPhone will come with a Lockdown mode (in case you need protection against cyberattacks), a satellite Emergency SOS (for when you find yourself in the woods with no signal), and even a Walking Steadiness feature - so you'll always know when you're at an elevated risk of falling.
