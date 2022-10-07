Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Google's CEO Faced Intense Pushback from Employees at a Town Hall. His 2-Sentence Response Was Smart Leadership
It's become a sort of predictable thing by now. Google holds an all-hands meeting, and its CEO, Sundar Pichai, gets questions from employees who are upset about one thing or another. It's one of the reasons the company stopped holding its regular town-hall style meetings back in 2019. In hindsight,...
Inc.com
How a Former Ad Exec Built a $110 Million Business by Catering to How People Really Want to Work
Stephanie Nadi Olson was burned out. She adored her career in advertising, but 10 years in, the status quo was breaking her spirit. She'd been working 60-hour weeks, flying to New York and Silicon Valley for work, while her young daughters were at home in Atlanta. One was still breastfeeding.
Inc.com
How the CEO of Acorns Uses Behavioral Economics to Make its Users Feel Emotionally Invested
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. Listen: How to Keep...
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
How Social Media Can Be a Lead-Generation Powerhouse
Ella Jae Essentials' experimentation with Facebook ads for lead generation has led to "amazing" results. “Posting and hoping” was the first approach Ella Jae Essentials’ founder and CEO La’Asia Johnson tried when she began using social media. But after she began learning about how to use Facebook and Instagram ads for lead generation, the game quickly changed: Soon, the retailer’s ads were generating many times the original investment and helped build a strong, resilient ecommerce channel that helped the business thrive. See how she did it.
Inc.com
Apple's New iPhone Taps Into Our Single Biggest Fear
Gone are the days when minor camera updates, sleeker-looking user interfaces, and purple-finishes were enough to warrant a $1000 phone upgrade. Now, your new iPhone will come with a Lockdown mode (in case you need protection against cyberattacks), a satellite Emergency SOS (for when you find yourself in the woods with no signal), and even a Walking Steadiness feature - so you'll always know when you're at an elevated risk of falling.
Inc.com
Science Says Using YouTube and Google the Wrong Way Leads to Extreme Overconfidence (and the Illusion of Explanatory Depth)
I’ve learned to do a lot of things by watching YouTube videos. Wire a four-way circuit. Replace the control board on a clothes dryer. Create complicated (at least to me) spreadsheet pivot tables. Granted, “learned” is an overstatement. I had a basic sense of what to do. Most of...
Comments / 0