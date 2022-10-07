Read full article on original website
via.news
Platinum Futures Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:52 EST on Monday, 10 October, Platinum (PL) is at $901.40 and 6.35% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16098, 99.99% below its average volume of 13735646630.67. Platinum Range. About...
via.news
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
via.news
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:04 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Silver (SI) is at $20.08 and 9.46% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 1989, 99.99% below its average volume of 17534083962.48. Silver Range. About...
via.news
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
via.news
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1373, 1.74% up since the last session’s close. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.441% up from its trailing 14 days low of $1.11 and 1.379% down from its trailing 14 days high of $1.15.
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 116,345.88, 6.63% up since the last session’s close. IBOVESPA Range. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.51% up from its trailing 14 days low of $106,244.00 and...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 14 days from $55.19 to $70.29 at 14:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Devon Energy’s...
via.news
DouYu Stock Over 29% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped by a staggering 29.37% in 30 days from $1.43 to $1.01 at 23:09 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.04% to $10,542.10, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. DouYu’s...
via.news
Sypris Solutions Stock Bearish By 13% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) slid by a staggering 13.13% to $1.72 at 14:24 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,454.50, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bearish By 9% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 9.51% to $3.01 at 16:13 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.91% to $10,555.69, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Twitter Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) jumped by a staggering 15.31% in 7 days from $42.65 to $49.18 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.05% to $13,798.26, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Twitter’s...
via.news
Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
30 Biggest Dos and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 10 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,268.02, 8.46% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.42% up from its trailing 30 days...
via.news
General Motors Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and General Motors‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% down. General Motors’s last close was $33.62, 49.98% below its 52-week high of $67.21. The last session, NYSE finished with General Motors (GM) dropping 2.92% to $33.62. NYSE slid...
via.news
Ladder Capital Corp And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (STWD), ICF International (ICFI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
FTSE 100 Falls By 7% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 6,949.63, 7% down since the last session’s close. Regarding FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.38% up from its 52-week low and 9.6% down from its 52-week high.
Despite Severe Drought in France, Champagne Had a Stellar Harvest This Year
First fermentation is underway in the French region of Champagne, where the 2022 harvest has ended. Picking began on August 20 for the earliest-ripening crus. Despite drought and intense heat throughout France during the summer, a bout of well-timed rain produced excellent ripening conditions. The Comité Champagne, a trade organization that represents the interests of independent Champagne producers and Champagne houses pronounced 2022 a “solar” vintage, meaning that grape volumes were substantial, with an easy winegrowing season and healthy grapes. It’s a stark contrast to other regions of France that experienced severe drought this year, adversely affecting wine, cheese and...
via.news
America Movil And General Motors On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are America Movil, Wipro Limited, and Arcelor Mittal. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 20.04% in 14 days from $5.09 to $6.11 at 20:24 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.8% to $10,652.40, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
