First fermentation is underway in the French region of Champagne, where the 2022 harvest has ended. Picking began on August 20 for the earliest-ripening crus. Despite drought and intense heat throughout France during the summer, a bout of well-timed rain produced excellent ripening conditions. The Comité Champagne, a trade organization that represents the interests of independent Champagne producers and Champagne houses pronounced 2022 a “solar” vintage, meaning that grape volumes were substantial, with an easy winegrowing season and healthy grapes. It’s a stark contrast to other regions of France that experienced severe drought this year, adversely affecting wine, cheese and...

