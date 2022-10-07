ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Futures Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:52 EST on Monday, 10 October, Platinum (PL) is at $901.40 and 6.35% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16098, 99.99% below its average volume of 13735646630.67. Platinum Range. About...
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:04 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Silver (SI) is at $20.08 and 9.46% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 1989, 99.99% below its average volume of 17534083962.48. Silver Range. About...
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1373, 1.74% up since the last session’s close. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.441% up from its trailing 14 days low of $1.11 and 1.379% down from its trailing 14 days high of $1.15.
IBOVESPA Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 116,345.88, 6.63% up since the last session’s close. IBOVESPA Range. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.51% up from its trailing 14 days low of $106,244.00 and...
Devon Energy Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 14 days from $55.19 to $70.29 at 14:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Devon Energy’s...
DouYu Stock Over 29% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped by a staggering 29.37% in 30 days from $1.43 to $1.01 at 23:09 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.04% to $10,542.10, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. DouYu’s...
Sypris Solutions Stock Bearish By 13% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) slid by a staggering 13.13% to $1.72 at 14:24 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,454.50, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bearish By 9% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 9.51% to $3.01 at 16:13 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.91% to $10,555.69, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Twitter Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) jumped by a staggering 15.31% in 7 days from $42.65 to $49.18 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.05% to $13,798.26, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Twitter’s...
Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 10 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,268.02, 8.46% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.42% up from its trailing 30 days...
General Motors Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and General Motors‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% down. General Motors’s last close was $33.62, 49.98% below its 52-week high of $67.21. The last session, NYSE finished with General Motors (GM) dropping 2.92% to $33.62. NYSE slid...
FTSE 100 Falls By 7% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 6,949.63, 7% down since the last session’s close. Regarding FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.38% up from its 52-week low and 9.6% down from its 52-week high.
Despite Severe Drought in France, Champagne Had a Stellar Harvest This Year

First fermentation is underway in the French region of Champagne, where the 2022 harvest has ended. Picking began on August 20 for the earliest-ripening crus. Despite drought and intense heat throughout France during the summer, a bout of well-timed rain produced excellent ripening conditions. The Comité Champagne, a trade organization that represents the interests of independent Champagne producers and Champagne houses pronounced 2022 a “solar” vintage, meaning that grape volumes were substantial, with an easy winegrowing season and healthy grapes. It’s a stark contrast to other regions of France that experienced severe drought this year, adversely affecting wine, cheese and...
