Ponchatoula, LA

brproud.com

Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm

BATON ROUGE - One LSU student says she is tired of spending her time and energy making sure she's living in a safe place. The full-time student who did not want to be identified says that she is concerned for her health and wants her university to do something about it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Grand jury charges Livingston deputy with careless operation after on-duty crash that left woman dead

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Homeowner shot armed intruder during late-night burglary in Livingston Parish

WALKER - A burglar was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Police will host National Night Out on Oct. 17

The Slidell Police Department will host a National Night Out event at Heritage Park on Oct. 17, continuing a trend that has seen local law enforcement agencies holding centralized meet-and-greets to augment the annual neighborhood gatherings. Slidell Police will hold their event from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with the...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA

