brproud.com
Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
wbrz.com
Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm
BATON ROUGE - One LSU student says she is tired of spending her time and energy making sure she's living in a safe place. The full-time student who did not want to be identified says that she is concerned for her health and wants her university to do something about it.
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Saturday (Oct. 8).
wbrz.com
Grand jury charges Livingston deputy with careless operation after on-duty crash that left woman dead
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
wbrz.com
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
wbrz.com
Homeowner shot armed intruder during late-night burglary in Livingston Parish
WALKER - A burglar was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
wbrz.com
Man convicted in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter found guilty of manslaughter
ZACHARY - A week-long trial for a man convicted of killing a "double hero" who worked as a firefighter and a reserve police officer ended with the jury delivering a guilty verdict Monday afternoon. A jury heard closing arguments Monday in the trial of Albert Franklin, who's charged with manslaughter...
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
Deadly drive-by in Hammond began as altercation after teen assaulted twerking girlfriend, say cops
A deadly drive-by shooting in the St. Paul Loop subdivision of Hammond started as a fight at a house party, Tangipahoa Parish authorities said Monday.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 9, 2022.
wbrz.com
Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board
BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ uncovered a string of problems at CATS, a committee investigating the Baton Rouge bus system is poised to demand that the CATS Board hand over certain records as part of the probe. The investigative committee, made up of East Baton Rouge Metro Council members, plans...
NOLA.com
Slidell Police will host National Night Out on Oct. 17
The Slidell Police Department will host a National Night Out event at Heritage Park on Oct. 17, continuing a trend that has seen local law enforcement agencies holding centralized meet-and-greets to augment the annual neighborhood gatherings. Slidell Police will hold their event from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the...
WDSU
Motorcyclist killed in accident in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with the...
Newell on Orleans Parish Sheriff's management of jail: 'This is a trainwreck'
On the Newell Normand Show this week, he compared Sheriff Hutson’s progressive stumbles in office to those of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It just seems there is something new every week.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
