Read full article on original website
Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling A Crayola Bath Activity Bucket That Will Bring Loads of Bubbles to Bath Time
Scrub-a-Dub Dub do I have the perfect gift idea for you!. Costco is currently selling a Crayola Bath Activity Bucket that will brings loads of bubbles to bath time. This set comes with a variety of fun and colorful items to make bath time more fun!. Each 30 piece kit...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Get A LEGO Christmas Tree To Build Your Way to The Holidays
The holidays are right around the corner and I cannot think of a better way to build your way to the holidays than with a LEGO Christmas Tree. This 784 piece set comes with everything you need to build and decorate a Christmas tree in time for the holidays. Create...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Cute Paper Spider Web Craft for Kids
This Paper Spider Web Craft is fun for kids of all ages and is made with paper strips and popsicle sticks. It’s easy to make in a classroom or daycare setting even for preschool and Kindergarten levels. Whether you are studying spiders or using this as an easy Halloween craft, you will love the ease of this spider paper craft!
KIDS・
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Superhero Skip Counting with Paper Bag Books
Make a simple paper bag book to help your child learn skip counting in a hands-on way the super hero way! This math activity is great for kids learning the basics of skip counting playfully. Use this skip counting paper bag book at home or in the classroom. Make a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patagonia Alleges Fishy Business Over Trademarked Trout
Patagonia is taking Walmart to court over the design of one of its shirts. The outdoor retailer, never shy about publicly protecting its trademarked logo, has sued the retail giant and one of its apparel suppliers for claims including trademark infringement, copyright infringement and unfair competition. Patagonia’s complaint filed in a California district court names both Walmart and New York-based lifestyle apparel brand Robin Ruth USA as defendants. Robin Ruth has produced and sold apparel bearing what Patagonia calls “nearly identical” copies of its P-6 Trout logo and artwork, replacing the “Patagonia” trademark with the word “Montana.” Walmart has purchased and...
Comments / 0