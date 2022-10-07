ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

You Can Get A LEGO Christmas Tree To Build Your Way to The Holidays

The holidays are right around the corner and I cannot think of a better way to build your way to the holidays than with a LEGO Christmas Tree. This 784 piece set comes with everything you need to build and decorate a Christmas tree in time for the holidays. Create...
LIFESTYLE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Cute Paper Spider Web Craft for Kids

This Paper Spider Web Craft is fun for kids of all ages and is made with paper strips and popsicle sticks. It’s easy to make in a classroom or daycare setting even for preschool and Kindergarten levels. Whether you are studying spiders or using this as an easy Halloween craft, you will love the ease of this spider paper craft!
KIDS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Superhero Skip Counting with Paper Bag Books

Make a simple paper bag book to help your child learn skip counting in a hands-on way the super hero way! This math activity is great for kids learning the basics of skip counting playfully. Use this skip counting paper bag book at home or in the classroom. Make a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Black Boots#Bearpaw Boots#Boozy Ice Pops#This Mango Moscato
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Alleges Fishy Business Over Trademarked Trout

Patagonia is taking Walmart to court over the design of one of its shirts. The outdoor retailer, never shy about publicly protecting its trademarked logo, has sued the retail giant and one of its apparel suppliers for claims including trademark infringement, copyright infringement and unfair competition. Patagonia’s complaint filed in a California district court names both Walmart and New York-based lifestyle apparel brand Robin Ruth USA as defendants. Robin Ruth has produced and sold apparel bearing what Patagonia calls “nearly identical” copies of its P-6 Trout logo and artwork, replacing the “Patagonia” trademark with the word “Montana.” Walmart has purchased and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy