Two takeaways from college football on Saturday
There wasn’t much surprising about the results from Saturday. Oklahoma continued its free fall, getting shut out by Texas, 49-0. Even though Jimbo Fisher gave Nick Saban a game in Bryce Young’s absence, the Crimson Tide pulled through. None of the top 10 lost despite Oklahoma State playing with its food for four quarters.
The NFL doesn’t have to make sense
It was a great showcase for all the NFL can be on Monday in Kansas City. Even if you put aside the defiant and ignorant Chiefs fans doing the chop on Indigenous People’s Day — a truly lovely touch — or Troy Aikman insulting any woman who might be watching the broadcast, it was also an example of how the league’s refs are pretty much making it up as they go.
Ron Rivera throws Carson Wentz under the bus as Washington’s pathetic sideshow rolls on
Last month, the Washington Commanders assumed their designated position on the NFL’s porcelain throne, and are henceforth known as the Washington Commodes (they are playing like ass). The stench has intensified since then. Losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 2 set off an avalanche. Now trapped under a 1-4 record and with oxygen running out, Ron Rivera felt compelled to throw his quarterback under the team bus by blaming him for the Commanders’ woes in 2022.
Ranking the 12 NFL head coaches hired straight from the Power 5 college ranks since 2000
Dear NFL GMs and owners, you may want to think twice about hiring a head coach straight outta the college ranks. While there have been success stories — Jimmy Johnson going from the U to Big D being the best example — that really hasn’t been the case in this millennium. Matt Rhule is the latest flop, as the Carolina Panthers head coach was canned after a 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season — the first HC to meet that fate so far this year.
2022 NFL Rookie Receiver Rankings: Week 5
Last season we did our weekly rookie quarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly-coveted position: Receiver. For 2022 we’ll keep track of all six first-round wide receivers and their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.
After beating up the Miami Dolphins 40-17, it’s becoming tougher to dismiss Robert Saleh’s receipt checking
The Jets were keeping receipts. That’s what head coach Robert Saleh said, at least, after New York dropped its season opener, 24-9, to the Baltimore Ravens. “It’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we’re not going to do anything. I’m taking receipts, and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done.”
Week 5 NFL Powerless ranking: A look at the league's dreck
It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. The first few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been somewhat unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fan base. Now let’s get into the powerless ranking for Week 5.
Daniel Carlson is inching ever closer to Justin Tucker territory
Having a clutch kicker is a luxury that most NFL fans would die for. In today’s NFL, there’s really only one kicker that everybody trusts to get the job done when the game is on the line: Baltimore’s Justin Tucker. Sure, there have been years where guys like Adam Vinatieri, Harrison Butker, Stephen Gostkowski, Sebastian Janikowski, and David Akers might have been named in the same company as Tucker, but none of them compare to the ruthless efficiency that is Tucker.
It hasn’t been all smiles and sunshine for the Rams, but it also wasn’t for the last back-to-back champions — the Patriots
Saying the Rams have had a rough start to the season would be an understatement. Although they are 2-2, the offense has struggled and has become one-dimensional. It’s Cooper Kupp or bust and let the defense bail ‘em out if they can. Now the Dallas Cowboys are visiting in Week 5, bringing one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The Raiders may have lost on Monday night, but going for two was the correct decision
OK I’ll say it, Josh McDaniels was right when he went for that 2-point conversion late in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders were 1-3 entering the game, and had established an early 17-0 lead on...
NFL Week 5: MVP and LVP
Who had the better four-touchdown outburst, Travis Kelce or Taysom Hill? Kelce and Hill showed that efficient production trumps volume in wins. In the red zone, Kelce has a knack for getting open, and despite only gaining 25 yards on seven receptions, he maneuvered himself open for Mahomes on nearly every red zone trip. While Kelce’s four-TD catches accounted for the Chiefs’ collective touchdown output on Monday Night Football, Taysom Hill was the MVP of Week 5.
Davante Adams is frustrated and making unforced errors
The season is quickly swirling down the drain in Las Vegas, and frustration is beginning to show. Following another crushing loss on Monday Night Football, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground leaving the field. During his post-game interview, Adams apologized to the man, saying he...
It’s the Falcons’ fault that they lost, but it’s hard to win when playing against the refs and Bucs
Going into the fourth quarter down 21-0 is not the best strategy. For most of the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they looked as overmatched as many expected them to be. The Falcons looked like their immediate future includes a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Buccaneers will be very much in the running for a second Super-Bowl appearance in three seasons.
Lions need to fire Dan Campbell — because were he Black, he’d be gone already
It’s been said that the greatest trick that’s ever been pulled off is when the devil convinced people he didn’t exist. That honor should belong to the editors at HBO, because Hard Knocks had y’all fooled. Before the season began, HBO’s all-access docuseries featured arguably the...
Recent history says the Chiefs will win big over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Raiders and Chiefs renew their rivalry on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. And there’s good news and bad news for the Raiders heading into this matchup. The bad news is that no one expects much out of Las Vegas in this game. That’s also the good news: the Raiders have nothing to lose and should go out and play freely.
NFL Week 5 Takeaways: The NFC East, for once, is nowhere near the least — except for Washington of course
Most people who pay close attention to the NFL knew that 2022 was going to be a down year for the NFC. The conference with Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, and the aging greats — Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — as its best quarterbacks has a clear lower level of talent at the position than what is in the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
