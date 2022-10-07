ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYa7M_0iQTC6nF00

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue

Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Kylie Jenner Says Au Revoir to Paris in an All-Leather Airport Look

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Safe in the knowledge there’s a jet waiting for her on the tarmac, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner likes to travel in style. To round off her week of statement-making fashion in Paris, the beauty mogul posed for Instagram pictures alongside her makeup artist Ariel and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before heading back to the States.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pink Diamond#Hong Kong#Auction#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sotheby
MyArkLaMiss

Man angry about football team beats and rapes girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere

Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal

Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MyArkLaMiss

Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record￼

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening

Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy