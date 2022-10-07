Read full article on original website
Former Clarion Area Great Dave Wyncoop Named Top Player To Wear Number 39 In University Of Virginia Football History
(Images courtesy of the Wyncoop’s and Clarion Area High School Yearbooks – Above: UVA Senior Photo) Former college athletes seldom receive recognition for their exploits 50-plus years after they competed. But such is the case of former University of Virginia football standout Dave Wyncoop, who had an outstanding scholastic career with the Clarion Area Bobcats, as he was named the Top Player to wear number 39, in Cavalier Football’s 135 year history (dating back to 1888), by Streaking the Lawn website.
Braelyn M. Eldred, 20
Braelyn M. Eldred, 20, of Titusville passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at Akron City Hospital in Ohio from injuries sustained in an accident. Braelyn was born on December 20, 2001, in Titusville to Michael Eldred and Kali LaBolle Turner. She was a graduate of Titusville High School, with...
Pennsylvania Offers Three Bear Hunting Seasons
Pennsylvania is not offering a bear hunting season in 2022, as was the case last year, the state is essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways, with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles, in what can be considered the early bear season. There's...
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to Change Speckled Trout Limits
If the new limits for speckled trout take effect, they will be uniform state-wide in Louisiana. Some anglers are not happy with the proposed changes.
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocks trout in the Midstate
DAUPHIN AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — Today volunteers joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to help stock hundreds of trout into local waterways. Brown and Rainbow Tour were stocked into Clarks Creek in Middle Paxton Township. They were placed into the Fly Fishing Only, Catch-and-Release section of the creek. These trout can be fished for immediately.
GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.
Driver Seriously Injured, Life-Flighted After Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois man was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his vehicle slammed into a tree off State Route 219 on Sunday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, on State Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Police say a 2015...
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
