Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]
After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
‘Violent Night’ Trailer Finally Gives Us a ‘Die Hard’ Starring Santa Claus
I thought I had seen every single possible permutation of the Die Hard formula — or at least I had exhausted my desire to see any further permutations. But then came Violent Night. Which is basically Die Hard on Christmas — well, okay Die Hard was Die Hard on Christmas, that is true. But this Die Hard on Christmas actually features Santa Claus in the John McClane role.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
So Tossing The Kids Around Is Actually Good For Them?
Now that I have your attention, yes wrestling with the kids tossing them into something soft or in the air, or jumping on the trampoline is actually good for them. As a kid, I can remember wrestling with other kids, my cousins, and the adults tossing us in the air and swinging us around. For some reason, it seems like we did all of this silly stuff in the fall. Getting tossed into the leaf pile was one of those memories I have from my grandmother's house in Oklahoma, and she had a ton of leaves.
