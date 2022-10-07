Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Jr. Return News
Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly be returning to the National Football League in mid-November. The star wide receiver, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, has been meeting with some interested teams, including the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report
The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent rehabbing from a knee injury.
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News
ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (3-2) are on the road in Week 6 to face the Atlanta Falcons (2-3). Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium (FOX). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Major NFL Trade Rumors Swirling This Monday Afternoon
Major NFL trade rumors are beginning to swirl this Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule today. Now, it's believed the NFC South franchise is going to conduct a major fire sale. "Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their ...
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
