WKYC
Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns defense disrespected by Chargers' 4th down attempts
CLEVELAND — With his team clinging to a 30-28 lead over the Cleveland Browns and facing a long 4th and 1 from its own 46-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the game, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made what many considered to be a curious decision. Rather...
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Are the Cleveland Browns cursed? Fans react online after shock loss to Chargers
There is a long, growing list of frustrating and bizarre Browns losses over the years. But Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium has to be near the top of the list. Chargers coach Brandon Staley practically gave the game away to the Browns. Up 30-28, Staley and his coaching...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players Who Have Exceeded Expectations So Far In 2022
The 2-2 Cleveland Browns have been better than expected on offense despite all of the offseason personnel changes and not as good as expected on defense or special teams. Going into Week 5, the Browns rank 5th in offensive efficiency, 28th in defensive efficiency, and 14th in special teams efficiency.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry
If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
Cleveland Browns game ends in heartbreak loss to Los Angeles Chargers with Cade York miss
CLEVELAND — The Browns once again found themselves in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers. They once again found themselves on the wrong end of that shootout. Exactly 364 days after they played a game in which they combined for 89 points, the two teams met again Sunday in Cleveland. Once again,...
Pete Prisco's Winners For Week 5
Pete Prisco and Rick Spielman join Brandon Baylor as Pete Prisco shares his winners from Week 5 in the NFL.
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Browns Week 5
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup.
Resetting The Big Red Board: 2024 Running Backs
Who are the running backs to know now that Braylen Russell has decommitted?. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
In The Trenches: Better Than the Box Score
On the road, as underdogs, it was North Carolina upsetting the Miami Hurricanes, as Carolina remained perfect in conference play. To break the game down, Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis is joined by fellow Carolina lettermen Mike Ingersoll and E.J. Wilson give their informed opinions and analysis in regards to what happened between the lines from that contest.
Punching It In: Anatomy of an Ohio State goal line touchdown
In recent weeks, the Ohio State offense has gone back to its roots with some I-formation sets in short yardage and on the goal line. The results have been pretty good as the Buckeyes have punched it into the end zone time and again against their opponents. Ohio State, ranked...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Browns Trade News
The Cleveland Browns are getting some help on the defensive side of the football. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are making a move for a Pro Bowl linebacker. Cleveland is trading for Atlanta veteran linebacker Deion Jones on Sunday night. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some...
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
