15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South

Nothing describes the South more than barbecue.

Southern Living released its annual "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list and Texas represented well! This is the first list the magazine has released since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This "editor's picks" blends "old-school icons and impressive newcomers."

The top Texas BBQ joint on the list is Snow's BBW in Lexington, coming in at No. 2 overall for its "rare barbecue experience" and "best smoked meats." The top dog in the South, though, is South Carolina's Scott's Bar-B-Que. Here's a look at the best barbecue joints in Texas:

