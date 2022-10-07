LeBron James said he'd dunk on his own mother if she played for the Clippers. Yes, seriously

LeBron James has officially solidified himself as a lifer with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nah, it didn’t happen when he convinced them to trade for Anthony Davis. It didn’t happen when the Lakers won their first title with LeBron James as the Finals MVP, either.

Nope. All that stuff was well and good. Very fun times for Lakers’ fans, I’m sure.

But what really just ingratiated LeBron James into the hearts of Lakers fans was him promising to dunk on his own mom if she played for the Clippers. TO DUNK ON HIS MOTHER.

Y’all. I cannot believe he really said this.

“If my mama play for the Clippers…If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane? She getting punched on. And I hope she would be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’m coming back for your a** though.”

Yooooooo. This man said he’d dunk on his own mom. I know Ms. Gloria is going to have something to say about this one.

Fans loved this.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery