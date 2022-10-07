ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James said he'd dunk on his own mother if she played for the Clippers. Yes, seriously

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDX2u_0iQT5WC800

LeBron James has officially solidified himself as a lifer with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nah, it didn’t happen when he convinced them to trade for Anthony Davis. It didn’t happen when the Lakers won their first title with LeBron James as the Finals MVP, either.

Nope. All that stuff was well and good. Very fun times for Lakers’ fans, I’m sure.

But what really just ingratiated LeBron James into the hearts of Lakers fans was him promising to dunk on his own mom if she played for the Clippers. TO DUNK ON HIS MOTHER.

Y’all. I cannot believe he really said this.

“If my mama play for the Clippers…If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane? She getting punched on. And I hope she would be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’m coming back for your a** though.”

Yooooooo. This man said he’d dunk on his own mom. I know Ms. Gloria is going to have something to say about this one.

Fans loved this.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drummond on adding 3-point shot: 'I want to be able to stay on the floor'

Have the Chicago Bulls found themselves a stretch big?. Not so fast, but newcomer Andre Drummond looks to have potentially added a 3-point shot to his offensive game. In Sunday’s preseason victory over the Toronto Raptors, Drummond shot 3-of-3 from downtown and looked pretty good doing so. On Monday after practice, Drummond spoke on adding an outside shot to his game.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy