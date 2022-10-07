Tomorrow is the Last Day to Register to Vote for the Nov. 8 Election. To cast a ballot in the November 8th State and Federal General Election, Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11th. “I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the registration deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "To make your voice heard on Election Day, you must be registered to vote. Fortunately, it has never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO