wgnsradio.com
Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For The November 8th Election
Tomorrow is the Last Day to Register to Vote for the Nov. 8 Election. To cast a ballot in the November 8th State and Federal General Election, Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11th. “I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the registration deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "To make your voice heard on Election Day, you must be registered to vote. Fortunately, it has never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration."
Ascend Federal Credit Union Appoints Rik Reitmaier as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has appointed Rik Reitmaier as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Reitmaier, who reports to Ascend Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Jernigan, is responsible for leading information security and system development, technology strategy and support objectives at the credit union. Reitmaier will be based in Murfreesboro.
Debris Burn Permits Required Beginning October 15th
Rutherford County- In observance of National Fire Prevention Week October 9th – 15th, 2022 the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that our state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning October 15th.
