Ticks Can Weaken the Immune Response in Human Skin
Lyme disease occurs when a blacklegged tick that is infected with Borrelia burgdorferi (or sometimes, Borrelia mayonii) bacteria bites a human, and the incidence has been increasing throughout the world. The disease can be difficult to diagnose, and may cause fatigue, headache, fever, or a rash. Untreated infections can lead to health complications including joint pain, or heart and nervous system damage. Diagnosis of Lyme disease has been increasing in both the United States and Europe. While about 30,000 cases are diagnosed in the US every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the disease is likely underdiagnosed, and estimated that the number of new cases could actually be over 450,000 a year. Over 375,000 cases are now diagnosed in Europe annually. Researchers also expect that the threat posed by ticks could get worse as the climate changes and ticks are able to spread into more areas.
Botox Can Relieve Depression & Anxiety, Now Researchers Know How
Botox, or botulinum toxin, might be most popularly known as a treatment for wrinkles; it's a neurotoxic agent produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, and works by causing a mild, local paralysis. Botox prevents a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine from being released by the ends of neurons, where they meet muscles to control movement. Botox is sometimes used to treat a variety of medical conditions that involve tension and muscle movement, such as migraine headaches, excessive sweating, and eye twitching. It also has mood altering effects and has been known to relieve anxiety, depression, and mood swings in those with borderline personality disorder.
A Gel Treatment for Gum Disease is in Development
Scientists have developed a gel that can block the receptor for a molecule called succinate, which is a normal byproduct of metabolism. By blocking its receptor, the gel can lower inflammation levels in the mouth, and alter the community of oral bacteria living there. The work, which used a mouse model and human cells in culture, is the first step on the path to a simple, at-home treatment for gum disease. The work has been published in Cell Reports.
Small Trial of Down Syndrome Treatment Sees Positive Results
Down syndrome, also known as trisomy 21, is the most common genetic type of intellectual disability, which is usually mild to moderate in affected individuals. It occurs when a person carries an extra copy or portion of chromosome 21. Down syndrome is estimated to impact about one in 1,000 people. Researchers have now completed a very small clinical study that showed that the cognitive function of Down syndrome patients can be improved by 10 to 30 percent. The findings have been reported in Science.
Scripps and Moderna Scientists Propose an HIV Vaccine Based on mRNA Technology
A new report published in the Journal Immunity describes an approach to developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The researchers propose using mRNA vaccine technology to create broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) that are broad enough to fight and protect against many different variants of the quick-to-mutate HIV virus.
Experimental Drug Can Create Targets for Cancer-Killing Drugs
Immunotherapies continue to expand the cancer treatment landscape, providing new and exciting approaches to treat tumors, particularly those diagnosed at an advanced stage with limited therapeutic options. Many immunotherapy approaches rely on antigens , proteins found on the surface of cancer cells that can promote immune response activation. Because antigens...
Refined Grain Consumption Increases Heart Disease Risk
New research presented at the American College of Cardiology Middle East 2022 Together With 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress has linked the consumption of refined grains to an increased risk of developing premature coronary artery disease, one of the most common forms of heart disease in the US. Higher consumption of whole grains was associated with lower risk of developing premature coronary artery disease.
