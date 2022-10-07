Lyme disease occurs when a blacklegged tick that is infected with Borrelia burgdorferi (or sometimes, Borrelia mayonii) bacteria bites a human, and the incidence has been increasing throughout the world. The disease can be difficult to diagnose, and may cause fatigue, headache, fever, or a rash. Untreated infections can lead to health complications including joint pain, or heart and nervous system damage. Diagnosis of Lyme disease has been increasing in both the United States and Europe. While about 30,000 cases are diagnosed in the US every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the disease is likely underdiagnosed, and estimated that the number of new cases could actually be over 450,000 a year. Over 375,000 cases are now diagnosed in Europe annually. Researchers also expect that the threat posed by ticks could get worse as the climate changes and ticks are able to spread into more areas.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO