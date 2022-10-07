ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Who is 'they'? 5 totally serious theories on who Andre Iguodala thinks leaked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole video

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The NBA world is in shambles, once again, after a video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole leaked on the internet.

Whew, it was bad. Really bad. But it probably shouldn’t really change what discipline the Warriors were going to dish out to Green. It’s an internal thing and should still be handled that way.

But now, everyone has a new question. Who leaked the video? This isn’t something that would get out fairly easily. And only a limited amount of people are even allowed at team practices, generally speaking.

Andre Iguodala gave us the best answer he could on this one. Who leaked it? It was…it was “them.”

*GASP*

THEM.

OK. So. New question, y’all. Who is “them”? We’ve thought long and hard about it and we’ve got some totally serious theories that you should absolutely take 100% seriously. For real.

It’s conspiracy time, y’all.

1

The front office

There have been folks on the internet suggesting that the Warriors’ brass may have done this and it sort of makes sense through the lens of the Dubs’ precarious extension situation.

It’s obviously damaging to the team’s chemistry. But it’s also damaging to Draymond Green’s reputation. One could feasibly argue that they could use this as an excuse to not give him an extension over Jordan Poole.

But it’s also very easy to poke holes in.

Honestly, though, that doesn’t make much sense. Something like this would crash his trade value and hurt the Warriors in the end. There’s no real strategy behind this. It’s just a messy moment that somebody leaked.

2

Draymond Green & Jordan Poole, themselves

What if this is all just an elaborate ruse between Green and Poole?

Maybe this is just performance art at its best. Maybe they’re just really good crisis actors and are just trying to drum up the NBAnon community into making a fuss about something that’s really nothing.

Why would they do this? I have no idea. But it’s the NBA — where totally bonkers stuff happens.

3

The Lakers

This might be my favorite theory. Draymond Green and LeBron James are practically best buds now.

What if this is just Draymond Green trying to punch his way out of Golden State? He had the Lakers sneaker a guy into the facility, record this and leak it so they could force a trade to LA.

And, I mean, the situation is laid out. Everyone loves Jordan Poole now. He’s become a fan favorite. And everyone seems to be taking his side with this thing, including Steph Curry.

Both Poole and Green are up for extensions now. Draymond could be making the choice easier for them. He could theoretically put together a trade list off of this.

If he does, it’d probably read something like:

“Destination 1: Lakers, Destination 2: LA, Destination 3: With LeBron, Destination 4: In LA with LeBron.”

4

Klutch Sports

Rich Paul has connections everywhere, man. He’s Rich Paul — he’s that good at his job.

What if this is him angling to get Draymond out of Golden State and into LA? Basically for the same reasoning as above, but this time instead of the Lakers orchestrating the leak it was Klutch.

Eh, this one probably doesn’t stick as much. Rich Paul is probably too busy kicking it with Adele to care about this that much.

5

The US Government

Because why not? Have you ever seen a good conspiracy without some sort of government involvement? The answer is no, you haven’t.

The Earth is flat and Draymond Green did, in fact, punch Jordan Poole. Take that, Uncle Sam. TBD on the moon landing tho.

