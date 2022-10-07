ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bobby Portis highlighted a big difference between Draymond Green's fight and the one that got him suspended

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWpZu_0iQT3CiQ00

If the Golden State Warriors wanted to suspend Draymond Green for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice, there would have been precedent for it.

It was only five years ago that Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis was suspended eight games for punching former Chicago Bulls teammate Nikola Mirotic at a practice.

The Warriors are choosing to handle their matter internally — though that could presumably change after video of the altercation leaked Friday — but Portis made it known on Twitter that the two situations aren’t at all alike. In fact, Green’s punch on Poole is probably worse if Portis’ claim of self-defense is true.

If someone wanted to make a case for suspension against Green, this would be the one. Though Portis’ punch left Mirotic hospitalized with facial fractures, he was reportedly defending himself against someone who was the aggressor. And that got him an eight-game ban.

In the video of Golden State’s practice, Green was the aggressor. He approached Poole first, before being shoved and punching back. That’s totally different than what was described in Portis’ altercation.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole

Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden State Warriors#Nba#Basketball#Sports#Chicago Bulls#Mirotic
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Marcus Smart thinks Draymond Green 'made a mistake' with the Jordan Poole fight

No stranger to being under the microscope of the media after events not of his own making brought unwanted attention to a team trying to get ready to contend for a title, Boston Celtics veteran point guard had some words to share about the incident between Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green and shooting guard Jordan Poole after practice on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari back on his feet again, plans to travel, practice with team during ACL rehab

Danilo Gallinari wants you to know that just because you do not see him on the court with the Boston Celtics doesn’t mean he’s given up on coming back to play for the team. “I’m still here and I’m going to come back, even if I’m not that young anymore, I’m going to come back stronger and better,” he explained, relating that he plans to stay close to the team (via CLNS).
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard says visit to UNC went great

The UNC basketball program is hoping to add to future recruiting classes as they are hosting several recruiting prospects here this Fall in Chapel Hill. Already a few prospects have made their way on campus to visit and among them is five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The Link Academy product out of Branson, Missouri is ranked as a top 10 player in the 2024 class and the top point guard overall in that recruiting cycle. Cadeau recently visited UNC for the ‘Live Action’ event this weekend and he came away impressed with the visit. The recruit told Dushawn London of 247Sports that the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy