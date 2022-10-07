Bobby Portis highlighted a big difference between Draymond Green's fight and the one that got him suspended

If the Golden State Warriors wanted to suspend Draymond Green for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice, there would have been precedent for it.

It was only five years ago that Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis was suspended eight games for punching former Chicago Bulls teammate Nikola Mirotic at a practice.

The Warriors are choosing to handle their matter internally — though that could presumably change after video of the altercation leaked Friday — but Portis made it known on Twitter that the two situations aren’t at all alike. In fact, Green’s punch on Poole is probably worse if Portis’ claim of self-defense is true.

If someone wanted to make a case for suspension against Green, this would be the one. Though Portis’ punch left Mirotic hospitalized with facial fractures, he was reportedly defending himself against someone who was the aggressor. And that got him an eight-game ban.

In the video of Golden State’s practice, Green was the aggressor. He approached Poole first, before being shoved and punching back. That’s totally different than what was described in Portis’ altercation.