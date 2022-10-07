Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Nuggets coach Michael Malone declares Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray doubtful vs. Suns, seeks better defensive effort
DENVER – Those hoping to see Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back on the court together might have to wait until the regular season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone considers both players doubtful for Monday’s third preseason game against the Suns at Ball Arena. Jokic and Murray only played two stints together in the preseason opener. Jokic finished the game with a wrap around his right wrist, while Murray appeared to tweak a hamstring Friday in Chicago. Jokic participated in more of Sunday’s practice though neither...
Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far
The Pacers are 1-1 in preseason play. Turner and Carlisle share their thoughts.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Nuggets notebook: Ish Smith steps up in Denver, Michael Porter Jr. struggles in spotlight
DENVER – The student became the master Monday at Ball Arena. With the game tied in the final minute, Ish Smith walked his man down before hitting a pull-up jumper from 20 feet that gave the Nuggets a 107-105 win, their first of the preseason, over the Suns. It’s a move learned from Suns guard Chris Paul who used to come back to Wake Forest, where Smith and Paul both played in college, and use the move against the younger guard.
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Game Recap: Suns Lose in Final Seconds to Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns traveled to Denver to battle the Nuggets in their third preseason game. Here's how the action panned out.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Nuggets' Murray ready to rejoin forces with 2-time MVP Jokic
DENVER (AP) — Here's an example of just how much Jamal Murray was missed: Introduced before a preseason home game, the Denver Nuggets all rushed over to swarm him. That's the level of respect the team has for its point guard, who's back on the court for the first time since tearing his left ACL on April 12, 2021.
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers
Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
FOX Sports
Timberwolves think big with Towns-Gobert tandem
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After reacquainting themselves with the playoffs last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves ramped up the rare energy around them by acquiring three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade. His new frontcourt partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, sure didn't see the deal...
