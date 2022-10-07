ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Denver Gazette

Nuggets coach Michael Malone declares Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray doubtful vs. Suns, seeks better defensive effort

DENVER – Those hoping to see Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back on the court together might have to wait until the regular season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone considers both players doubtful for Monday’s third preseason game against the Suns at Ball Arena. Jokic and Murray only played two stints together in the preseason opener. Jokic finished the game with a wrap around his right wrist, while Murray appeared to tweak a hamstring Friday in Chicago. Jokic participated in more of Sunday’s practice though neither...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Ish Smith steps up in Denver, Michael Porter Jr. struggles in spotlight

DENVER – The student became the master Monday at Ball Arena. With the game tied in the final minute, Ish Smith walked his man down before hitting a pull-up jumper from 20 feet that gave the Nuggets a 107-105 win, their first of the preseason, over the Suns. It’s a move learned from Suns guard Chris Paul who used to come back to Wake Forest, where Smith and Paul both played in college, and use the move against the younger guard.
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley

The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Nuggets' Murray ready to rejoin forces with 2-time MVP Jokic

DENVER (AP) — Here's an example of just how much Jamal Murray was missed: Introduced before a preseason home game, the Denver Nuggets all rushed over to swarm him. That's the level of respect the team has for its point guard, who's back on the court for the first time since tearing his left ACL on April 12, 2021.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Timberwolves think big with Towns-Gobert tandem

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After reacquainting themselves with the playoffs last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves ramped up the rare energy around them by acquiring three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade. His new frontcourt partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, sure didn't see the deal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

