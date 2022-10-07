ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theScore

Raiders' Adams pushes photographer to ground after MNF loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with him...
NFL
theScore

Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
NFL
theScore

Panthers' Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

MNF best bets: Another Chiefs' blowout under the prime-time lights?

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday boosted the accounts or left little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Patriots' Jones out vs. Lions, Zappe to make 1st start

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a high ankle sprain, the team announced. Rookie Bailey Zappe is set to get his first career start. Jones was listed as doubtful after being hurt on the final play of the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Rhule fired, top waiver adds, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Panthers fire Matt...
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Week 6 Rankings - Flex (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 6.
NFL
theScore

Referee defends decision to call Chris Jones for roughing the passer

Referee Carl Cheffers, who officiated the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, said he followed the roughing the passer rules when he penalized Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jone. Jones sacked Derek Carr from behind late in the first half, stripping the ball. The defender...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Raiders' Waller suffers hamstring injury in MNF loss

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury in Monday night's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller, who was on the sideline in street clothes to begin the second half, exited in the first quarter. The tight end departed without recording a reception or...
NFL
theScore

Panthers fire Matt Rhule in 3rd season of 7-year contract

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule was in his third campaign in Carolina and leaves with an 11-27 record. He went 5-11 in his rookie year and 5-12 last season. Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Brady on controversial penalty call vs. Falcons: 'I don't throw the flags'

Tom Brady didn't have much to say about the controversial roughing the passer penalty call that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a crucial first-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," the quarterback said postgame, according to NFL Network's...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Eagles hang on to defeat Cardinals, stay unbeaten

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL’s only undefeated team, winning their fifth game in a row thanks to a whole lot of grit and a bit of good fortune. Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and the Eagles held on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Commanders' Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for QB comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged Tuesday that the viral comments he made about his quarterback situation were a distraction for his team. Rivera was asked Monday why the Commanders are in the NFC East's basement after five weeks, and he responded, "Quarterback." The 60-year-old coach clarified that he...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Pistons' Bagley leaves game early with knee injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not return to Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter, the team announced. Bagley fell to the court after his knee buckled while trying to switch onto Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cutting through...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

NFL Week 5 betting takeaways: Guessing where oddsmakers rate the teams

If you care enough about finding value in the NFL, there's an exercise you can do before, during, and even after the season. We've talked about making your own ratings for teams, but even just ranking teams from 1-32 will go a long way in sorting out your feelings about each squad. However, if you want to dig a little deeper, draw a line after the 16th-ranked team.
NFL

