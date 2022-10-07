ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Amherst, MA
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Boston, MA
wshu.org

How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington

Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

COVID-19 Update: New Variant & Wastewater Tracking

(Franklin County, MA) COVID-19 continues to rise in the area. In the past seven days, Greenfield has confirmed 37 new cases. However, this figure is only showing the reported cases leaving out many unreported positive results from at-home tests. The latest Franklin County wastewater testing data shows a significant spike...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst police break up party, issue $2,400 in fines

AMHERST — A loud party featuring live bands performing in a neighborhood off Belchertown Road prompted police to issue $2,400 in tickets related to violations of the town’s noise and nuisance house bylaws last Friday evening. Officers were initially dispatched to the dead-end Edgehill Place at 9:41 p.m....
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Great Barrington Newsboy Statue

On October 10, 1895, a bronze-skinned newsboy began his watchful vigil as life passed by along a dirt road in Great Barrington. He still stands today in the same spot at the intersection of Newsboy Monument Lane and Route 23 on Maple Ave. The Newsboy Statue and fountains were a...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires

Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
CHARLEMONT, MA
Daily Free Press

The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business

In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
LUDLOW, MA

