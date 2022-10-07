Read full article on original website
Impeachment vote gives Dems chance at Washington House seat
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A vote to impeach former President Donald Trump led to an outcome Washington Democrats had unsuccessfully sought for years: the ousting of long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Now an open seat heading into...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
Joe Biden's three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House's midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: Promote his administration's accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful
