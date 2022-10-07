ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

There is New Cannabis Nearby

Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
PASADENA, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Government
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Pasadena, CA
Education
City
Pasadena, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
pasadenanow.com

Nonprofit Executive Directors Meet with City Councilmembers

Executive Directors of over 20 important Pasadena-based nonprofits recently met with City Councilmembers Felicia Williams and newly elected Councilmember Jason Lyon to discuss their view of the post-pandemic relationship between city leaders and Pasadena’s charities. “Pasadena is experiencing a dramatic change in leadership with more than 50% of the...
PASADENA, CA
irvineweekly.com

Climate Activists Speak Out About Climate Inaction In Irvine

In August 2021, leaders within the city of Irvine voted in favor of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Officially titled the Irvine ACHIEVES (Address Climate Change in Irvine’s Environment, Values, and Energy Sources) resolution, the program was created by Irvine’s Green Ribbon Environmental Committee and set out the intention of reaching a carbon neutral future five years ahead of California’s zero-carbon goal of 2035.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash

The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Adams
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Mixed-Use Development Planned for Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica

Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has made a presentation to the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles regarding their plans for 2025 Wilshire Boulevard. CEI’s plans call for a mixed-use development that would be built on the oddly shaped site on Wilshire near 20th street. The...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillside#Irrigation System#Art Center#Platinum Drywall Corp
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents

Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire destroys apartment building in Arcadia; arson investigated

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned apartment building in Arcadia Saturday evening. Fire crews responded to 128 Wheeler Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered intense flames and smoke, officials said. Around 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under […]
ARCADIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy