‘A watershed-wide problem’: Tribal, elected leaders talk solutions for murdered, missing Indigenous people

The Mendocino Voice
California and Mendocino County celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/22 — Today marks the fourth year that California has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and we’ve published the statement from the Governor’s Office below. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a recognized holiday in Mendocino County, first recognized as by the Board of Supervisors as a regular ongoing holiday in 2019, as well as in many local jurisdictions across the state and country. This year, for the second year in a row, the day is also a federal holiday, recognized with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Humboldt County surfer kicks shark's head to survive attack
ARCATA, Humboldt County — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the attacker's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
McKinleyville Resident Arrested For Attempted Murder; Victim Expected to Recover
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 9, 2022, at about 3:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4500 block of Chaffin Road in McKinleyville for the report of a stabbing. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a...
The Mendocino Voice
The Office closes, Elk’s Drew named one of the hundred best wineries in the world, and more!
Editor’s note: We’re trying out a new feature this week covering food, drinks and more across Mendocino County. Think we missed something, want to see more, or have a new tips? Let us know what you think at [email protected]. Legendary bar and restaurant closes in Ukiah. The...
North Bay residents reflect on 5 years after devastating Wine Country wildfires
SANTA ROSA -- Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Wine Country Fires, a disaster that claimed the lives of 44 people, destroyed more than 6,000 homes, and is largely seen as the first major fire incident in a five-year period that produced multiple fire catastrophes across California. The October 2017 Northern California wildfires in Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Mendocino, Butte, and Solano counties affected the lives of countless people. Even some of those who didn't lose their homes ended up seeing their lives change course because of the disaster. "My mother passed away earlier that same year and I had...
kymkemp.com
Bomb Threat at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET ‘THE PINC’: Rebranded Pink Lady Mansion Seeks to Expand Operations at Eureka Planning Commission Tonight
The owner of Eureka’s prized Queen Anne Victorian “The Pink Lady” – excuse me, “The Pinc Lady” or simply “The Pinc” – hopes to bring new life to the beloved mansion by expanding lodging opportunities for its visitors, offering guided tours of the grounds and serving up tea-time treats at an in-house café.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Warm Weekend | Downtown Meeting | Whitesboro Dinner | Youth Basketball | PO Scam | Motorcycle Accident | Dog Kennels | Tony Anderson | Leash Law | Meet Priscilla | Norman Williamson | 1880 Logging | AVUSD News | Marijuana Marathon | Creek Crossing | Enough Pot | Old Mendocino | Equity Program | Rib Dinner | Bostrodamus | Wood Spirit | Murray Case | Sierra Water | Old Growth | Accidental Goose | Yesterday's Catch | Last Resort | Proxy War | Putin Right | Ukraine News | Devastation | Abolish CIA | Kali Ma | Marco Radio | Ax Trick | Loretta Lynn | Gas Prices | War Talk | Evergreen | Fed Pardon | JW Training | ISL Theory | Pudding Creek | Totalitarian Democracy | Intersection | Ukraine | General Syrski | Guesswork News | Greek Politics | Guys Alone | Murder | Gorilla Guy | Must Change.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Arrested For Criminal Threats, Trespassing in Connection With Myers Flat Confrontation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 2:19 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Myers Avenue in Myers Flat for the report of a disturbance. According to the reporting party, an unknown number of suspects...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Captured!] Humboldt County Searching for Stabbing Suspect in McKinleyville Area, Residents Asked to Not Open Their Doors to Strangers
Since before 4 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff deputies have been searching for a suspect in a stabbing in the McKinleyville area. The white male in his fifties has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and light blue jeans. Two tweets from the Sheriff’s Office at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Horrible What You Have Done to These Communities’: Two Suspects Sentenced in Brutal Roadside Murder
Two sisters weeping for a brother who suffered an awful death at the hands of a young stranger. A mother sobbing as her son is sentenced to prison for 15 years. This morning Judge Kaleb Cockrum sentenced Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. to 25 years to life and Daniel Armendariz III to 15 years for killing 42-year-old Julius Tripp, who was first mutilated and then shot off state Highway 96 between Hoopa and Weitchpec.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
kymkemp.com
Meth, Burglary Tools Found During Probation Search With Help of K9 Yahtzee
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted...
activenorcal.com
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
mendofever.com
Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
mendofever.com
Wallet And Phone In Recycling Bin, Vandalism To Laundry Room – Ukiah Police Logs 10.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
