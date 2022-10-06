‘A watershed-wide problem’: Tribal, elected leaders talk solutions for murdered, missing Indigenous people

ARCATA, Humboldt County — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the attacker's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to...

