starvedrock.media
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
Ramp Closures At Interstate 80/39 Interchange In La Salle
Patching of Interstate 80 ramps at the Interstate 39 interchange means some closures this week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, patching and shoulder reconstruction has started on all ramps taking you from I-80 to I-39. Because of this work, ramps from westbound I-80 to southbound I-39 and from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-39 are closed until Friday morning. There will also be intermittent lane closures on I-39 around the interchange.
Pantry Celebrating 40th Anniversary With An Open House
Filling a need for four decades, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry will observe its 40th anniversary with an open house. You can check out the Pantry in downtown La Salle from 4 until 6 on Thursday, October 20th. Founded in the fall of 1982, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry initially was to provide temporary assistance to people who lost their jobs because of factory closings. However it was quickly realized there was a much broader need for food assistance.
UPDATE: Sunday 11:15am 2 men injured in Sunday incident; La Salle police investigating
La Salle police looking into an incident Sunday in which two men were hurt. The report says officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street around 2:45am. There, they found two men, ages 39 and 49, who apparently had been battered – the youngest apparently stabbed. He was taken first to St. Margaret's Peru then to OSF St. Francis with NON-Life threatening injuries. The oldest victim refused medical treatment.
