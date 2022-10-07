Filling a need for four decades, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry will observe its 40th anniversary with an open house. You can check out the Pantry in downtown La Salle from 4 until 6 on Thursday, October 20th. Founded in the fall of 1982, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry initially was to provide temporary assistance to people who lost their jobs because of factory closings. However it was quickly realized there was a much broader need for food assistance.

LASALLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO