There’s another bear contest in Alaska, and the awards range from cutest bear to most chill

kinyradio.com
Alaska's state historian talks how to can salmon and more at final weekend of 'Mug Up'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katie Ringstrum, Mug Up project leader and Alaska's state historian, talked about the Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska state museum Saturday. Bristol Bay Night at the Alaska state museum Saturday was 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free admission. Mug Up is a term Alaska...
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Alaska
Many people’s first associations with Alaska are extreme cold, gloomy skies, and mountains of powdery snow. However, Alaska is the place to go if you’re seeking adventure. In this enormous, rocky state, one can find some of North America’s most stunning and varied scenery. The state of Alaska is known for its untamed beauty, unique wildlife, and quaint beach communities, to name just a few attractions. This far-off paradise is a delight for those willing to travel there because many destinations are only reachable by plane or water.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
kinyradio.com
9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
KYUK
September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok not only battered Alaska’s west coast in September, the storm surge also brought hurricane force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
uaf.edu
Grains of Alaska made into art
Kelsey Aho works as a mapmaker for the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska. She is also an artist who collects earthen materials on her travels around the state. Throughout Alaska, Aho has gathered mineral soils — including clays when she can find them — as well as ash. She has collected from, among other places, the Denali Highway, Hartney Bay near Cordova, the Chilkat River and Murphy Dome in Fairbanks.
travelness.com
Where to see the Northern Lights in Alaska?
Are you looking to see the Northern Lights during your stay in Alaska? If so, you’re in for a treat!. Seeing the northern lights is probably the most spectacular moments you’ll experience while in the Last Frontier, and it’s one the top reasons people go to Alaska.
2news.com
UNR researcher leads team to track chemicals through food web, mitigate impacts in Alaska
Scientists at the University of Nevada, Reno are leading an effort to understand the potential for human exposure to toxic substances that may persist in the environment from hundreds of formerly used defense sites in Alaska. “We are going to look for exactly what’s left over there and see how...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Local musician writes song dedicated to Alaskan legend
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A local musician has teamed up with an Alaskan dog musher to pay tribute to the late 4-time Iditarod Champion Lance Mackey. Fairbanks’s own John Shewfelt Jr. said his inspiration for writing the story was based on the legacy left behind by Mackey. Shewfelt says...
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Western Alaska to expect second storm as Merbok cleanup continues
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three weeks ago, remnants of Typhoon Merbok battered Western Alaska causing raised water levels and widespread damage. As work continues to provide help to the communities that need it, a second storm is expected in Western Alaska. In a press conference on Wednesday, October 5, Governor...
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters in Alaska need to register by midnight Sunday for the general election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to register to vote for Alaskans is Sunday at midnight for the general election on Nov. 8. Register to vote or update your registration can be completed online at the Division of Elections website. Alaskans can register to vote at the Division of Elections...
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA provides Alaska disaster assistance hotline
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established an Alaska-specific disaster assistance hotline for residents who have experienced damage or loss from the severe mid-September storm in the areas of the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim, and Lower Yukon. The online news release states residents affected...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Second fall storm hits western Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As communities in Western Alaska continue to recover from the heavy storms and flooding that hit the area, another weather event is making itself known. Starting Wednesday, October 6, a storm pattern from Russia began to reach the island of Wrangell and the Chukchi sea, bringing...
