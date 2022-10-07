ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saltville, VA

Inside Nova

Virginia report finds Black drivers stopped at higher rates than white motorists

An analysis of traffic stops by police in Virginia between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, has found that Black drivers were stopped at far higher rates than white drivers. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services concluded in its report released Oct. 5 that while Blacks comprise 19.5% of the state’s driving-age population, 30.8% of the drivers stopped were Black.
National Park Service staffer gets top job at Wolf Trap

It’s a promotion for the deputy superintendent of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, as Ken Bigley has been tapped to the top post. The announcement was made Oct. 3. Bigley succeeds George Liffert, who was named superintendent at Prince William Forest Park in 2021. “Ken brings...
InFive: Hate crime charge, Halloween safari and scenes from the jubilee

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment.
