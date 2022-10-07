Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
nbc15.com
Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
x1071.com
Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive
MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
nbc15.com
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
x1071.com
New partnership helps UW student co-op find new home, old building to be demolished
MADISON, Wis. – After months of uncertainty and a constant stream of meetings with real estate companies, private sellers, and property tours, a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison students has found a home. The Zoe Bayliss Co-op’s search for a new home began when leaders at the university announced...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
nbc15.com
Multi-agency operation in Dane Co. results in 4 arrests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation targeting vehicle thefts and related incidents in Dane County, authorities revealed Friday. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the efforts targeting these types of crimes has been going on for the last several years. Over...
nbc15.com
MPD: One vehicle stolen and multiple vehicles damaged Friday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle and multiple vehicles with broken windows were reported Friday morning on two blocks of the city’s east side, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers responded to the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive after receiving a report of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
nbc15.com
MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
x1071.com
UW-Madison installs naloxone kits in residence halls
MADISON, Wis. – Residence halls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now equipped with life-saving naloxone kits thanks to a partnership between the university and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. This week, University Health Services installed 12 boxes in or near residence halls across campus, each set up with two...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
